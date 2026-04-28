Interior Ministry reports 17,000 drug operations in first four months of 2026

ANKARA

More than 17,000 anti-drug operations were carried out in the first four months of 2026, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi has announced.

Authorities seized 16.8 tons of narcotics, 51.2 million pills and 49,000 cannabis plants during the same period.

Speaking in the capital Ankara at a panel, Çiftçi said drug use extends beyond individual addiction. “We are facing a multifaceted problem that threatens our family structure, youth and social peace,” he said.

He described narcotics as central to wider criminal ecosystems. “It is a dark vein feeding organized crime and the financing of terrorism,” Çiftçi noted, adding that Türkiye’s position between East and West increases exposure to transnational trafficking networks.

Çiftçi said the Interior Ministry prioritizes a preventive security model, combining enforcement with early risk detection. He highlighted awareness campaigns, including “The Best Narcotics Police is Mother,” which trains mothers to recognize early signs of drug use in children; “Narkogençlik,” a youth-focused program designed to raise awareness in schools; and “Uyuma,” a mobile app that allows citizens to anonymously report suspected drug-related activity, which reached about 9.8 million citizens in 2025.

Addressing media responsibility, Çiftçi said public narratives shape perception. “Content that encourages or normalizes drugs undermines this fight,” he warned, urging outlets to avoid details on methods, supply routes or pricing and instead focus on rehabilitation and recovery stories.

He added that coordinated action between the state, civil society and media would strengthen long-term results, stating: “Our struggle will continue with determination for the peace of our nation and the future of our youth.”