Interest in Turkey’s defense industry increasing, official says

  • March 13 2022 13:12:00

Interest in Turkey’s defense industry increasing, official says

Sevil Erkuş - ANTALYA
Interest in Turkey’s defense industry increasing, official says

Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) head İsmail Demir on March 12 said demand for Turkish defense industries is increasing over mounting tensions in the region.

He pointed at the fact that recent escalation between Ukraine and Russia triggered security concerns of countries in the region, which also raised the demand for the defense industries. Baltic and Balkan countries are in an “awareness and preparatory period” on enhancing their defense capacities, he told a group of journalists on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Turkey will become a popular country not only for its armed drones but also for a wide range of defense equipment, Demir added.

The official stressed that Turkey currently has no talks either with Russia and Ukraine on the issue of defense industries given the fact that the two parties are in a state of war.

The process on the S-400 missile defense system with Russia does not envisage a new step in the short period as well, he added.

“We’ll think about their fate [of the defense projects] when things calm down,” he said.

Elaborating on the use of Turkish Bayraktar TB2 armed drones by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in its war with Russia, Demir said, “Our point of view is that the products we deliver become the property of that country. That country is free to use them.”

“The source of the product may be Turkey, but it is now the property of that country. And the country can use its property as it wishes,” he stated, adding that Turkey also has been threatened by various weapons in some of its confrontations but that Ankara has never questioned the country of manufacture.

He reminded that a schedule is implemented for training and delivery of Turkish defense equipment to Ukraine. “According to the information of the SSB, there is no demand of training or delivery of equipment nowadays,” Demir stated.

The official emphasized that Turkey would not “add fuel to the fire” in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

defense industry,

TURKEY Turkey to evacuate citizens in Mariupol mosque: FM

Turkey to evacuate citizens in Mariupol mosque: FM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

    Turkish carrier suspends Russian flights

  2. Greek, Turkish leaders to seek common ground over Ukraine war

    Greek, Turkish leaders to seek common ground over Ukraine war

  3. Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says

    Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says

  4. Ukraine readies for ’relentless defence’ of Kyiv

    Ukraine readies for ’relentless defence’ of Kyiv

  5. Snow grips Istanbul, 'more to come'

    Snow grips Istanbul, 'more to come'
Recommended
Turkey to evacuate citizens in Mariupol mosque: FM

Turkey to evacuate citizens in Mariupol mosque: FM
‘Cold wave, heavy snowfall to leave Istanbul’

‘Cold wave, heavy snowfall to leave Istanbul’
Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says

Turkey’s influence expanding, EU’s top diplomat says
Court blocks tender for red deer hunt

Court blocks tender for red deer hunt
Textile industry preparing for ‘post-mask era’

Textile industry preparing for ‘post-mask era’
Meeting between Turkish, Armenian ministers ‘constructive’

Meeting between Turkish, Armenian ministers ‘constructive’
WORLD Russia strikes military base outside Ukraine’s Lviv

Russia strikes military base outside Ukraine’s Lviv

Russian troops launched multiple air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, a local official said Sunday.

ECONOMY IMF expects to cut global growth forecast due to Ukraine war

IMF expects to cut global growth forecast due to Ukraine war

The IMF expects to cut its global growth estimate due to the economic damage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on March 10.

SPORTS Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Klay Thompson scored a season-high 38 points to spark the Golden State Warriors over defending NBA champion Milwaukee 122-109 on March 12, snapping the Bucks’ six-game win streak.