Interest at fairs indicates strong tourism season for Türkiye

Interest at fairs indicates strong tourism season for Türkiye

Duygu Erdoğan - ISTANBUL
Interest at fairs indicates strong tourism season for Türkiye

Two of the world’s most important tourism trade shows have taken place back to back, with ITB Berlin in March and EMITT Istanbul this month bringing together international tourism stakeholders.

The fairs, which take the pulse of tourism around the world, also present general predictions for 2023, and the industry agrees that 2023 could be a record year for the post-pandemic travel industry.

The feedback from Turkish tourism professionals from both fairs also shows that there will be an increase in tourist movement from different regions for the country. Especially in the summer season, with the rise of Eastern and Northern Europe, the country is already looking forward to an active summer season.

In 2022, Türkiye took its record to a new level and achieved tourism revenues of $46.3 billion. In 2023, the country, which has set record targets for the number of foreign tourists and tourism revenues, aims to reach 60 million tourists and generate $56 billion in tourism revenues.

Firuz Bağlıkaya, president of the Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TÜRSAB), emphasized that the bilateral meetings they held at ITB Berlin, the meetings between delegations and the feedback they received from foreign travel agencies were very positive for Türkiye and said they kept their finger on the pulse of the sector at EMITT Istanbul.

“The contacts and meetings we had during EMITT showed that both the demand for our country from abroad is positive and the development of domestic tourism continues while strengthening our expectation to reach the levels we have targeted in terms of tourism in 2023,” she said.

Mete Vardar, chairman of the board of directors of Jolly Tour, said that 2022 was a very successful year for Turkish tourism and that the feedback they received from both ITB Berlin and EMITT predicted high demand for 2023.

“We saw the interest very clearly at the ITB fair,” he said. “The demand for Türkiye, especially from Europe, continues to be very huge. The U.K. market is also intense. The sales of the Russian market have surpassed last year to date, and the demand is still very strong.”

Kaan Kavaloğlu, president of the Mediterranean Tourist Hoteliers and Operators Association (AKTOB), said the results of the fairs support Türkiye’s tourism goals.

“Specifically for Antalya, we expect to exceed 15 million tourists, with the British and German markets sending an increased number of tourists compared to last year,” he added.

“With the decrease in the effects of the Russia-Ukraine tension, there is also an increase in arrivals from Russia. The data for the whole year will be similar to 2019. We are approaching the target of $56 billion in tourism revenues and 60 million tourists, announced by the Culture and Tourism Ministry for 2023. We may experience a new record year.”

Economy,

TÜRKIYE We are developing Türkiye through investment: Erdoğan

We are developing Türkiye through investment: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. We are developing Türkiye through investment: Erdoğan

    We are developing Türkiye through investment: Erdoğan

  2. US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank

    US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank

  3. Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

    Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now

  4. World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

    World's 'oldest' tree able to reveal planet's secrets

  5. Fighting in Sudan enters a second week as truce breaks

    Fighting in Sudan enters a second week as truce breaks
Recommended
Top Fed official sees rates rising and staying high

Top Fed official sees rates rising and staying high
Japan inflation unchanged at 3.1 pct in March

Japan inflation unchanged at 3.1 pct in March
Poland allows transit of Ukrainian grain

Poland allows transit of Ukrainian grain
Snapchat seeks path to profit without losing its way

Snapchat seeks path to profit without losing its way
US imposes $300 mln penalty on Seagate over Huawei shipments

US imposes $300 mln penalty on Seagate over Huawei shipments
Tesla profits fall on vehicle price cuts

Tesla profits fall on vehicle price cuts
WORLD US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank

US to begin training Ukrainian troops on Abrams tank

The United States will begin training Ukrainian forces on how to use and maintain Abrams tanks in the coming weeks, as it continues to speed up its effort to get them onto the battlefield as quickly as possible, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday.
ECONOMY Poland allows transit of Ukrainian grain

Poland allows transit of Ukrainian grain

Poland on April 21 allowed the transit of Ukrainian grain and other food through its borders, partially lifting a near week-long ban imposed in response to protests from farmers.

SPORTS Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

Kings edge Warriors in NBA playoff thriller

De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points and Malik Monk added 32 off the bench in leading the Sacramento Kings to a 126-123 victory over Golden State for their first NBA playoff triumph in 17 years.