Intel chief meets parliament speaker over 'terror-free Türkiye' bid

ANKARA

National Intelligence Organization (MİT) chief İbrahim Kalın held a rare public meeting with Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş to discuss the Turkish parliament's role in PKK's disbandment and dissolution, which would resolve the five-decade terrorism issue in Türkiye.

Kalın and Kurtulmuş met at parliament on July 9, days before the planned disarmament of the first PKK group in northern Iraq.

The two discussed the creation of a special panel in parliament to specifically deal with social and legal aspects of the process, including the integration of PKK members into Turkish society.

The panel will be composed of members of the political parties represented in parliament. It is expected to be formed next week.

Before his meeting with Kalın, Kurtulmuş hosted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan who was at the parliament to address his Justice and Development Party (AKP) group.

Kalın held high-level meetings in Baghdad on July 9 to coordinate the process with the Iraqi officials. He first met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, followed by talks with President Abdul Latif Rashid. Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also attended the meeting, according to security sources.

As part of his visit, Kalın also held discussions with Defense Minister Thabit Abbasi, National Intelligence Service chief Hamid al-Shatri, Sovereignty Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar and Speaker of the Council of Representatives Mahmoud al-Mashhadani.

During the meetings, the sides discussed joint steps toward achieving a “terror-free Türkiye” through coordinated efforts to secure borders and eliminate terrorist threats. The Iraqi side reiterated its full support for Ankara at all levels.

Talks also focused on opportunities to boost regional peace and stability, along with the overall state of bilateral relations.

Tensions between Iran and Israel were also on the agenda, with both sides assessing recent developments in the ceasefire process.

Kalın separately met with Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) President Seman Ağaoğlu and senior ITC officials to review the security situation in Turkmen-populated areas and to receive updates on preparations for the upcoming elections.