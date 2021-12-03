Inflation will soon ease: Central Bank governor

  • December 03 2021 07:00:00

Inflation will soon ease: Central Bank governor

ANKARA
Inflation will soon ease: Central Bank governor

 

The country will see the cumulative effects of its current monetary policy in the first half of the next year, Central Bank Governor Şahap Kavcıoğlu said on Dec. 2, adding that the soaring inflation will ease soon.

“Turkish companies’ investment appetite and employment expectations have reached high levels compared to previous years,” Kavcıoğlu said during his presentation at a virtual meeting with local investors.

The governor later in the day held a similar meeting with a group of foreign investors.

“When the rising commodity prices and the factors originating from the supply chain disappear, inflation will decrease,” Kavcıoğlu told local investors, adding the growth rate of commercial loans is 8 percent annually, below the averages of the previous years.

He also said that the Central Bank had “limited space left for interest rate cut.”

“There is an unrealistic and unhealthy price formation in the foreign exchange market,” Kavcıoğlu said. “The Central Bank’s intervention in the market is aimed at eliminating volatility.”

The Turkish Lira recovered to 13.42 versus the U.S. dollar yesterday after hitting a record low 14.0 on Nov. 30.

“The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey directly intervenes in the market via selling transactions due to unhealthy price formations in exchange rates,” the bank said in a statement on Dec. 1.

Economy, inflation rate,

TURKEY Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

    Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

  2. Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

    Turkey to ensure stability in prices soon: Erdoğan

  3. Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

    Turkish travelers denied entry to Italy due to virus restrictions

  4. Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

    Antalya welcomes 9 million holidaymakers

  5. Minimum wage talks kick off in Ankara

    Minimum wage talks kick off in Ankara
Recommended
Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list
Fitch raises growth forecast to 10.5 percent

Fitch raises growth forecast to 10.5 percent
Botaş hikes natural gas prices 20 pct

Botaş hikes natural gas prices 20 pct
Inflation rate reaches 21.3 pct in November

Inflation rate reaches 21.3 pct in November
Central Bank intervenes in FX markets again

Central Bank intervenes in FX markets again
Turkey to follow China’s economic growth strategy: Erdoğan

Turkey to follow China’s economic growth strategy: Erdoğan
Erdoğan: Turkey to keep balance between climate cooperation, its development goals

Erdoğan: Turkey to keep balance between climate cooperation, its development goals
WORLD Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Baldwin: ’Someone is responsible’ for shooting, but ’not me’

Alec Baldwin said he feels incredible sadness and regret over the shooting that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set, but not guilt.
ECONOMY Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two Turkish towns included in best tourism village list

Two settlements in Turkey have been included in the U.N.’s Best Tourism Villages list, the U.N. World Tourism Organizations (UNWTO) have said.

SPORTS Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Trabzonspor flying high in Süper Lig as rivals fumble

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor extended its points difference with the closest rival to 10 points after Week 14 games, bolstering its fans’ hopes that the 28-year longing for the league trophy will be over this season.