Inflation, industrial output data to be released this week

Inflation, industrial output data to be released this week

ANKARA
Inflation, industrial output data to be released this week

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will release closely watched nationwide inflation data today for January. 

Most economists forecast that consumer prices increased around 6 to 7 percent percent last month.

The annual inflation rate accelerated from 61.98 percent in November to 64.77 percent in December 2023, but the downward trend in monthly inflation continued.

The month-on-month increase in inflation, which hit as high as 9.5 percent in July last year, eased from 3.28 to 2.93 percent.

Inflation is expected to increase in January due to wage adjustments, particularly the minimum wage, developments in services items subject to time-dependent price setting, automatic tax adjustments, and increases in administered prices, the Central Bank said in the summary of the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting released on Feb. 1.

The MPC decided to increase the policy rate from 42.5 percent to 45 percent at its meeting on Feb. 25.

The monetary tightness required to establish the disinflation course is achieved and this level will be maintained as long as needed, the bank said in a statement after the rate decision.

The MPC’s next rate-setting meeting to be chaired by new Central Bank governor Fatih Karahan is scheduled for Feb. 22.

The statistics authority will also unveil the industrial production numbers for December and the whole of 2023 on Feb. 9.

Another key macroeconomic data to be released this week is the Treasury’s cash budget figures, which will be out on Feb. 7.

industry output,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case
LATEST NEWS

  1. S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

    S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

  2. FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

    FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

  3. Message in the air: Food for the souls

    Message in the air: Food for the souls

  4. Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

    Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

  5. Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw

    Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw
Recommended
S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case
Economists pilloried for getting forecasts wrong

Economists pilloried for getting forecasts wrong
Australia to set fuel efficiency standards

Australia to set fuel efficiency standards 
Vehicle sales remain strong, show industry data

Vehicle sales remain strong, show industry data
Floating solar catches have huge potential: Official

Floating solar catches have huge potential: Official
OPEC+ sticks to its strategy to reduce output

OPEC+ sticks to its strategy to reduce output
WORLD Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

The death toll from central Chile's blazing wildfires climbed to at least 112 people on Sunday, after President Gabriel Boric warned the number would rise "significantly" as teams search gutted neighborhoods.
ECONOMY S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

A South Korean court acquitted Samsung Electronics chief Lee Jae-yong on Monday of a raft of crimes linked to a controversial 2015 merger, Lee's lawyers said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿