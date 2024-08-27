Inflation expectations of households, companies differ vastly

Inflation expectations of households, companies differ vastly

ANKARA
Inflation expectations of households, companies differ vastly

Inflation expectations of households, companies and experts continue to differ significantly, a Central Bank survey has shown.

Households’ 12-month ahead inflation expectations increased from 71.98 percent in July to 73.14 in August, which marked the highest level in households’ inflation expectations since May.

The real sector’s expectations declined by 1.2 points to 53.8 percent, while market participants’ inflation estimates fell by 1.3 points to 28.7 percent, according to the bank’s Sectoral Inflation Expectations survey on Aug. 27.

Market participants include decision-makers and experts from the financial and real sectors.

The proportion of households expecting a fall in inflation in the next 12 months increased by 0.3 points to 29.6 percent, said the Central Bank.

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate eased from 71.6 percent in June to the nine-month low of 61.78 percent in July, according to the latest official data.

The monthly increase in consumer prices accelerated from 1.64 percent in June to 3.23 percent in July.

Indicators for the third quarter suggest that domestic demand continues to slow down with a diminishing inflationary impact, the Central Bank said in a statement it released after a rate-setting meeting on Aug. 20, where it kept the policy rate unchanged at 50 percent.

The alignment of inflation expectations and pricing behavior with projections has gained relative importance for the disinflation process, the bank said, voicing confidence that the disinflation will gain strength in the coming months.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan announces Türkiyes aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

    Erdoğan announces Türkiye's aid delivery to flood-hit Bangladesh

  2. Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

    Three FETÖ suspects captured at Greece border

  3. 'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

    'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

  4. China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

    China says 'willing to engage' with UN rights body on Xinjiang

  5. Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'

    Pope says repelling, abandoning migrants is 'grave sin'
Recommended
Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer
Boeing delivery delays costing Ryanair millions of ticket sales

Boeing delivery delays costing Ryanair millions of ticket sales
Judicial reforms strain Mexican-US ties, spook investors

Judicial reforms strain Mexican-US ties, spook investors
Traders go on strike in Pakistan to protest rising costs

Traders go on strike in Pakistan to protest rising costs

Lego profit rises 16 percent as it gains market share

Lego profit rises 16 percent as it gains market share
Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit plunges 42 percent in July

Türkiye’s foreign trade deficit plunges 42 percent in July
Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank

Climate change poses inflation risks through food prices: Central Bank
WORLD Missing Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

'Missing' Ukrainian children prepare to join Polish schools

Children returning to school in Poland next week will find a new group of classmates, Ukrainian children now living in the country who were not previously enrolled in the Polish education system.

ECONOMY Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar Türkiye’s highest taxpayer

Selçuk Bayraktar, chairman and chief technology officer (CTO) of Türkiye’s leading drone maker Baykar, topped the list of highest-income taxpayers in 2023, the country’s Revenue Administration said on Aug. 28.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿