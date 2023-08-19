Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

ANKARA
Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2023 and 2024 have increased in August, the Central Bank’s regular survey has shown.

Participants of the survey revised upwards their end-2023 inflation expectations from 43.8 percent to 59.07 percent. They also lifted their forecast for the 12-month ahead inflation from a previous 33.3 percent to 42.1 percent.

Consumer prices are expected to increase by 5.54 percent in August from July, showed the bank’s Survey of Market Participants on Aug. 18.

Türkiye’s annual inflation rate climbed from 38.2 percent in June to 47.8 percent in July, with consumer prices rising 9.5 percent last month.

Respondents to the survey kept their GDP growth estimate for 2023 unchanged at 3.7 percent but revised downward their forecast for 2024 from 4.3 percent to 4 percent.

Participants of the survey said they expected the U.S. dollar/Turkish Lira rate to be 29.82 at the end of 2023, an upward revision from the previous survey’s 28.46.

They also lifted the current account deficit expectations for 2023 from $41.6 billion to $43.6 billion.

Economy,

ARTS & LIFE Ancient grain silo found in Şapinuva

Ancient grain silo found in Şapinuva
LATEST NEWS

  1. Ancient grain silo found in Şapinuva

    Ancient grain silo found in Şapinuva

  2. Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

    Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

  3. Gulf states bet on 'green' hydrogen

    Gulf states bet on 'green' hydrogen

  4. Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection

    Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection

  5. Gökçen Fırat’s position crucial for alliance: NATO

    Gökçen Fırat’s position crucial for alliance: NATO
Recommended
Exporters confident $265 bln target within reach

Exporters confident $265 bln target within reach
Health tourism industry eyes larger share in global market

Health tourism industry eyes larger share in global market
Togg delivers more than 2,000 cars

Togg delivers more than 2,000 cars
Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection

Evergrande files for bankruptcy protection
Gulf states bet on green hydrogen

Gulf states bet on 'green' hydrogen
Bidens approval rating on economy stagnates

Biden's approval rating on economy stagnates
WORLD Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

Maui emergency manager resigns after wildfire warning criticism

The head of Maui's emergency management agency -- who said this week he did not regret the decision to not sound powerful warning sirens as a deadly wildfire ripped through the Hawaiian town of Lahaina -- resigned Thursday.
ECONOMY Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2023 rise: Survey

Inflation expectations for 2023 and 2024 have increased in August, the Central Bank’s regular survey has shown.
SPORTS Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Pidcock wins world mountain bike gold

Olympic champion Tom Pidcock won the world championship cross country mountain bike marathon on Aug. 12 as a crash ended Mathieu van der Poel's dream of a unique treble.