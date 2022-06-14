Industrial production increased 11 percent in April

ANKARA

Industrial production that increased by 9.8 percent in March rose by another 10.8 percent on an annual basis in April, while retail sales grew nearly 15 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said yesterday.



The country’s industrial output grew 7.6 percent and 13.3 percent in January and February, respectively.

On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, production remained unchanged in April from March, data from TÜİK showed.

In the manufacturing sector, output grew 11.9 percent year-on-year and 0.1 percent month-on-month.

The mining industry’s production rose by 7.4 percent from a year ago, while the monthly increase was 3.4 percent.

The country’s intermediate goods production grew by 8.1 percent in April from a year ago, but the sector saw a 1.9 percent decline in its output compared with the previous month.

Durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods output increased by 5.8 percent and 18.4 percent on an annual basis, respectively.

Retail sales on the rise

Separate data the statistics authority released yesterday showed that the retail sales volume index rose by 14.7 percent in April from a year ago.

The sale of goods, drinks and tobacco products fell by 1.1 percent, while non-food sales rose by 31.3 percent annually.

Automotive fuel sales were down 2.8 percent.

Textile and clothing sales soared nearly 73 percent from a year ago, and computer, book and telecommunication equipment sales increased by 10 percent.

TÜİK also reported a robust 35 percent rise in the mail and online sales in April compared to the same month of 2021.

Retail sales at constant prices, on the other hand, grew by 2.1 percent from the previous month.

The statistics authority also unveiled that total turnover in the industry, construction, trade and services sector increased by 129 percent in April from a year ago.

In the industry sector, companies’ revenues grew as much as 125 percent on an annual basis, while in the construction sector, the increase was 109 percent.

The trade and services sector saw a 129 percent and 146 percent increase in turnovers in April compared with the same month of 2021.