Industrial production climbs 7.1 percent annually in August

Türkiye's industrial production expanded 7.1 percent year-on-year in August, after rising 5.2 percent in the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 9.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, 11 posted annual rises, while one declined in August.

The capital goods index climbed 21 percent year-on-year in August, while the medium-high technology index rose 19 percent and the high-technology index increased 8.5 percent.

However, the durable consumer goods index lost 4.6 percent yearly.

On a monthly basis, overall industrial production expanded 0.4 percent in August, after contracting 1.7 percent in July.

Of the 12 sub-sectors measured, six posted monthly rises, while the other six declined.

Among monthly figures, the medium-high technology production was up 4.4 percent, non-durable consumer goods rose 1.9 percent and the medium-low technology gained 1.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the high-technology index plummeted 16.3 percent on a monthly basis in August, as electricity, gas, and steam production dropped 2.5 percent and overall energy output fell 1.4 percent.

 

