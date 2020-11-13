Industrial output keeps recovering in September

  • November 13 2020 10:58:10

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's industrial production continued to improve in September thanks to the period of normalization from the coronavirus outbreak, the country’s statistical authority reported on Nov. 13. 

September's figure rose 8.1% compared to the same month last year and 1.7% from the previous month, official TÜİK data showed.

Among all manufacturing indices, the highest increase on a yearly basis was recorded in medium high technology products with a 13.8% hike, while high technology products saw an 11.2% decline in the same period.

According to TÜİK, the purpose of calculating the monthly industrial production index is to measure the evolution of the economy and the positive and negative effects of economical political decisions in the short term.

