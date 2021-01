Indonesia’s Sriwijaya Air loses contact with plane after take-off

JAKARTA- Reuters

A Sriwijaya Air plane with more than 50 people on board lost contact after taking off from Indonesian capital Jakarta on Jan. 9 en route to Pontianak in West Kalimantan province, local media reported.

Metro TV said the plane was a Boeing B737-500. Sriwijaya Air, an Indonesian airline, said in a statement it is still gathering more detailed information regarding the flight before it can make any statement.