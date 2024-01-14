Indonesia's president visits Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast

Indonesia's president visits Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast

HANOI
Indonesias president visits Vietnams EV maker Vinfast

Indonesian President Joko Widodo visited Vietnamese automaker VinFast's factory on Jan. 13  and said that he would create the necessary conditions for the multinational to be able to build a plant and invest in Indonesia quickly.

On a trip to the sprawling factory in the port city of Haiphong in northern Vietnam, Widodo also sat behind the wheel of a VinFast electric car before wrapping up his three-day visit to Vietnam.

The Vietnamese EV maker has said it will invest $1.2 billion in Indonesia and build a factory with the potential to make up to 50,000 vehicles every year.

Green SM, an EV taxi operator that is mostly owned by VinFast’s founder, also announced an investment plan of $900 million in Indonesia.

It had earlier signed an agreement with Indonesian technology company PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, the owner of Gojek transportation services, to help their taxi service switch to electric vehicles.

VinFast's plans to expand in Indonesia are part of their global goal of selling EVs in 50 markets worldwide.

It is exporting EVs to the U.S. and also building a $4 billion EV factory in North Carolina, where production is slated to begin this year.

Earlier this month it said it planned to spend up to $2 billion to build an electric vehicle factory in India, the world’s third-largest auto market by sales.

Both Vietnam and Indonesia have been pledged billions of dollars by the Group of Seven advanced economies to help transition away from dirty fossil fuel as a part of a Just Energy Transition Partnership.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Metalworkers’ union rejects new pay rise offer

Metalworkers’ union rejects new pay rise offer
LATEST NEWS

  1. Metalworkers’ union rejects new pay rise offer

    Metalworkers’ union rejects new pay rise offer

  2. Elton John puts items up for auction

    Elton John puts items up for auction

  3. British supermodel Kate Moss turns 50

    British supermodel Kate Moss turns 50

  4. Spain arrests climate activists over museum protests

    Spain arrests climate activists over museum protests

  5. Indonesia's president visits Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast

    Indonesia's president visits Vietnam's EV maker Vinfast
Recommended
Metalworkers’ union rejects new pay rise offer

Metalworkers’ union rejects new pay rise offer
Spain raises minimum wage by 5 percent

Spain raises minimum wage by 5 percent
Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation
EBRD’s investments tops 13 billion euros last year

EBRD’s investments tops 13 billion euros last year
Retail sales volume rises 13 percent

Retail sales volume rises 13 percent
Current account posts $2.7 billion deficit in November

Current account posts $2.7 billion deficit in November
WORLD Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day, Netanyahu vows no one will stop us

Israel-Hamas war enters 100th day, Netanyahu vows 'no one will stop us'

The war between Israel and Hamas entered its 100th day on Sunday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed "no one will stop us" from destroying the militant group.
ECONOMY Metalworkers’ union rejects new pay rise offer

Metalworkers’ union rejects new pay rise offer

The metalworkers’ union Türk Metal, which already said it would go on a strike in the industry, has rejected a revised pay rise offer from the employers’ union MESS.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".