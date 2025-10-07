Indonesia school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends

JAKARTA
The search for victims of last week's Indonesian school collapse ended on Tuesday with the death toll climbing to 67, an official said.

Part of the multi-storey Islamic boarding school on Indonesia's Java island caved in on September 29 as more than 170 students gathered for afternoon prayers.

"Entering the 9th day, we have concluded the search and rescue operation for the victims," head of the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), Mohammad Syafii, told a press conference.

The agency's operations director, Yudhi Bramantyo, said rescuers on Tuesday cleared all the rubble at the collapse site, scoured the area, and concluded it was very unlikely they would find more bodies.

"The total number of victims evacuated is 171, with 67 people dead, including eight body parts, and 104 people survived," Yudhi told a press conference.

Budi Irawan, the deputy head of the national disaster agency (BNPB), said it is "very unlikely there are still bodies there."

Only 17 bodies have been identified so far, according to the police's Disaster Victim Identification unit.

The collapse was Indonesia's deadliest disaster so far this year, according to the National Disaster Agency (BNPB).

Investigators have been examining the cause of the collapse, but initial indications suggest that substandard construction may have contributed to the incident, according to experts.

The families of the missing agreed last Thursday for heavy equipment to be used, after the 72-hour "golden period" for the best chance of survival came to an end. Lax construction standards have raised widespread concerns about building safety in Indonesia.

At least three people were killed and dozens were injured in September when a building hosting a prayer recital collapsed in West Java.

 

