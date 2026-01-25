Indonesia resumes search for dozens missing in landslide

Indonesia resumes search for dozens missing in landslide

JAKARTA
Indonesia resumes search for dozens missing in landslide

Indonesian rescuers resumed searching on Sunday for around 80 people missing in a deadly landslide, after the mission coordinator said operations had to be suspended overnight due to harsh weather.

Triggered by heavy rain, the landslide barreled into villages in Java's West Bandung region early Jan. 24, burying residential areas and forcing dozens of people to evacuate their homes.

At least nine people were killed and around 80 are still missing, the local search and rescue agency confirmed, warning that the figures were provisional.

The rain forced rescue efforts to pause overnight, mission coordinator Ade Dian Permana said in a statement.

But operations resumed yesterday morning as the rain subsided.

Rescuers, helped by the military, police and volunteers, have been excavating manually.

They are also deploying drones and canine units to scour the area for victims, according to the national rescue agency.

Floods and landslides are common across the vast archipelago during the rainy season, which typically runs from October to March.

The disaster comes after tropical storms and intense monsoon rains late last year triggered flooding and landslides that killed around 1,200 people and displaced more than 240,000 in Indonesia's Sumatra island, according to official figures.

Environmentalists, experts and the government have pointed to the role forest loss played in the flooding and landslides that washed torrents of mud into villages.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two
LATEST NEWS

  1. Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

    Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

  2. Anti-terror panel pushes ahead as sessions adjourn

    Anti-terror panel pushes ahead as sessions adjourn

  3. Fidan to host Nigerian counterpart on visit to boost ties

    Fidan to host Nigerian counterpart on visit to boost ties

  4. Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft completes extreme cold weather test

    Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft completes extreme cold weather test

  5. Protest call grows after woman's remains found in Istanbul dumpster

    Protest call grows after woman's remains found in Istanbul dumpster
Recommended
Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two
Greece seeks to toughen punishment for migrant smuggling

Greece seeks to toughen punishment for migrant smuggling
Iraq majority bloc backs Nouri al-Maliki as next PM

Iraq majority bloc backs Nouri al-Maliki as next PM
Many killed as fresh conflict in S Sudan displaces 180,000

'Many killed' as fresh conflict in S Sudan displaces 180,000
Second killing in Minneapolis by US federal agents sparks uproar

Second killing in Minneapolis by US federal agents sparks uproar
US says Russia, Ukraine took big step, will meet again next week

US says Russia, Ukraine took 'big step', will meet again next week
WORLD Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Lebanon says Israeli strikes on south kill two

Israeli strikes on south Lebanon killed two people on Sunday, the health ministry reported, with Israel's military saying it struck Hezbollah targets.
ECONOMY Home purchases by women surge over past decade

Home purchases by women surge over past decade

The number of homes purchased by women in Türkiye has risen sharply over the past ten years, increasing by 57.5 percent to reach 616,570 in 2025.

SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿