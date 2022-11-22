Indonesia quake death toll rises to 252 as more bodies found

CIANJUR, Indonesia

Indonesian authorities say the death toll from Monday's earthquake on Java has leapt to 252 as more bodies have been discovered under collapsed buildings.

The Cianjur regional disaster mitigation agency said Tuesday on its Instagram site that the number of dead has increased from 162 reported the night before.

Another 31 people remain missing and hundreds were injured. Cianjur, south of Jakarta, was hardest hit by the 5.6 magnitude temblor that hit Monday afternoon.

Blocked roads and damaged bridges prevented rescuers from bringing excavators and other heavy equipment to the rural area to help dig out survivors until Tuesday.