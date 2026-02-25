India's Modi visits Israel to 'strengthen cooperation'

TEL AVIV

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Israel on Wednesday for a two-day visit to deepen ties with a key trade and defense partner, stirring criticism at home.

"Our nations share a robust and multifaceted strategic partnership," Modi said in a departure statement, saying he will meet his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and address the Knesset, Israel's parliament."Ties have significantly strengthened in the last few years."

Modi said he would hold talks with Netanyahu to "discuss ways to strengthen cooperation," as well as meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Netanyahu referred to himself and Modi as “personal friends” when he announced the visit earlier this week and the visit is likely to give Israel a boost of international support after seeing relations with many of its allies deteriorate since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

In addition to being a powerful ally, India is also Israel's No. 2 trading partner in Asia. Total trade between India and Israel was valued at $3.62 billion in the 2025 fiscal year, according to India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Modi became India's first prime minister to travel to Israel in 2017, and Netanyahu reciprocated with a trip to India the following year.

Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting on Feb. 22 that economic and security issues will be high on the leaders' agenda, as will sharing technology, including artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

“We are partners in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision," Netanyahu said on X ahead of Modi's arrival. “Together, we are building an axis of nations committed to stability and progress.”

Modi's embrace of Israel has marked a shift in India’s foreign policy. India has historically supported the Palestinians, and did not establish full diplomatic ties with Israel until 1992.

A staunch Hindu nationalist, Modi was one of the first global leaders to swiftly express solidarity with Israel following the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by the Palestinian militant Hamas group.

Senior Congress party figure Priyanka Gandhi — sister of opposition leader Rahul — posted on social media yesterday that she hoped Modi would mention the killing of "thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza" when he addresses Israel's parliament.