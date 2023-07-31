India's endangered tiger population tops 3,600

India's endangered tiger population tops 3,600

NEW DELHI
Indias endangered tiger population tops 3,600

India's wild tiger population is estimated to now exceed 3,600, according to new government figures released Saturday, in a vindication of conservation efforts for the endangered species. Tigers once roamed throughout central, eastern and southern Asia, but have lost nearly 95 percent of their historical range in the past century.

India is currently home to 75 percent of the world's tigers, and the country declared its population of the big cats had risen to 3,167 in April after a camera-based survey.

Further analysis of the same survey data by the Wildlife Institute of India found that average tiger numbers were better estimated at 3,682 across the country, the government said in a press release. The numbers reflected "a commendable annual growth rate of 6.1 percent per annum," it said.

"Continued efforts to protect tiger habitats and corridors are crucial for securing the future of India's tigers and their ecosystems for generations to come."

India is believed to have had a tiger population of around 40,000 at the time of independence from Britain in 1947.

That fell over subsequent decades to about 3,700 in 2002, then to an all-time low of 1,411 four years later, but numbers have since risen steadily.

Deforestation, poaching and human encroachment on habitats have devastated tiger populations across Asia.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in April that India had been able to increase its numbers thanks to "people's participation" and the country's "culture of conservation."

ARTS & LIFE Europes night trains make bumpy comeback

Europe's night trains make bumpy comeback
LATEST NEWS

  1. Europe's night trains make bumpy comeback

    Europe's night trains make bumpy comeback

  2. France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

    France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

  3. Interior Ministry sets deadline for Syrians to leave Istanbul

    Interior Ministry sets deadline for Syrians to leave Istanbul

  4. Turkish military 'neutralizes' 12 PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

    Turkish military 'neutralizes' 12 PKK/YPG terrorists in Syria

  5. 6,900 hectares of land reduce to ashes: Minister

    6,900 hectares of land reduce to ashes: Minister
Recommended
Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun

Two supermoons in August mean double the stargazing fun
Europes night trains make bumpy comeback

Europe's night trains make bumpy comeback
Swift fans cause seismic activity

Swift fans cause seismic activity
Emmys to be postponed due to Hollywood strikes: US media

Emmys to be postponed due to Hollywood strikes: US media
Happy Dancing routine boosts fitness in fast-ageing China

'Happy Dancing' routine boosts fitness in fast-ageing China
Norwegian woman sets new record by scaling 14 highest peaks in 92 days

Norwegian woman sets new record by scaling 14 highest peaks in 92 days
WORLD Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters

Greek blazes mostly under control: fire fighters

Wildfires that have scorched Greece for more than two weeks were on Saturday mostly under control, but firefighters remained in key hotspots with strong winds still a threat, officials said.

ECONOMY France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

France suspends development, budget aid to Niger

France has suspended all development aid and budgetary support to Niger following a military coup against President Mohamed Bazoum, the French Foreign Ministry said.

SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.