India’s Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains

India’s Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains

BENGALURU, India
India’s Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains

Life for many in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru was disrupted on Tuesday after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads.

With several parts of the city still heavily waterlogged, videos on social media showed people hopping onto tractors to get to work. Many schools were shut on Monday over the heavy downpours and authorities have warned of interruptions to the water supply. Boats were deployed to rescue people submerged in floodwaters.

The chief minister said some areas in the city saw 150% more rain than usual in the first week of September, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

The city, dubbed India’s tech capital, is home to several technology companies and many of their offices have been lashed by the rains, prompting employees to work from home.

India’s weather department has said the southern peninsula will continue to see heavy and isolated rainfall over the next five days.


TÜRKIYE Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’

Turkish FM calls Macron’s remarks on Türkiye ‘unfortunate’
MOST POPULAR

  1. Hürriyet is one of the last remaining, loud voices in Turkey

    Hürriyet is one of the last remaining, loud voices in Turkey

  2. Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

    Kahta Castle lures visitors after 17-year restoration works

  3. Only 14 percent use cash for daily purchases

    Only 14 percent use cash for daily purchases

  4. Turkish soldier killed as military helicopter crash-lands: Ministry

    Turkish soldier killed as military helicopter crash-lands: Ministry

  5. Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan

    Inflation will fall sharply next year: Erdoğan
Recommended
Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians
Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling

Ukraine says nuclear plant offline after Russian shelling
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister

Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Israeli army: ‘High possibility’ soldier killed reporter

Israeli army: ‘High possibility’ soldier killed reporter
Western sanctions to blame for halt to Germany gas shipments: Kremlin

Western sanctions to blame for halt to Germany gas shipments: Kremlin
Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia

Private Austrian ‘ghost plane’ crashes off Latvia
WORLD Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

Palestinian killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinians

A Palestinian was killed and 16 wounded Tuesday when Israeli troops entered Jenin in the occupied West Bank to carry out a home demolition, the Palestinian health ministry said.

ECONOMY ArcelorMittal to close two blast furnaces

ArcelorMittal to close two blast furnaces

ArcelorMittal, the world’s number-two steel maker, has said it will shut down two of its blast furnaces in Europe over high energy prices and lower demand.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer achieves historic success

Turkish swimmer Merve Tuncel won gold medals in 400, 800 and 1,500 meters freestyle swimming races at the World Junior Swimming Championships. Merve Tuncel has made World swimming history as the first athlete to achieve a hat-trick at the same championship.