Indian police battle Maoist rebels, five killed

Indian police battle Maoist rebels, five killed

NEW DELHI
Indian police battle Maoist rebels, five killed

Indian security forces have killed five Maoist rebels in jungle clashes, an officer said on Sunday, as security forces seek to quash the decades-long insurgency in the resource-rich central regions.

Gun battles took place in the Abujhmad forests of Chhattisgarh state, taking the toll of the conflict in 2024 to around 200, one of the highest in years.

More than 10,000 people have died in the insurgency against the Maoists, known as the Naxalite movement, who say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised indigenous people.

"In the gun battle five Maoists have been killed," senior police officer P. Sunderraj told AFP, adding that two of the rebels were women.

The clash took place in regions bordering Kanker and Narayanpur, with police seizing rifles and ammunition from the corpses.

Two officers were wounded in the clash.

India's government has warned the insurgents to surrender, with Amit Shah, the interior minister, saying in September that he expected the rebellion to be defeated by early 2026.

The Naxalites, named for the district where their armed campaign began in 1967, were inspired by the Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.

They demanded land, jobs and a share of the region's immense natural resources for the local people, and made inroads in a number of remote communities.

India claimed to have confined the insurgency to about 45 districts in 2023, down from 96 in 2010.

Authorities have pumped in millions of dollars for new investments in local infrastructure projects and social spending.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

    Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

  2. Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

    Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

  3. Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

    Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

  4. Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges

    Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges

  5. Intel chief to visit main opposition HQs

    Intel chief to visit main opposition HQs
Recommended
Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation
Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine

Divided G20 fails to agree on climate, Ukraine
Kremlin vows response if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia

Kremlin vows 'response' if Ukraine fires US missiles into Russia
Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges

Hong Kong court jails 45 democracy campaigners on subversion charges
Erdoğan reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza at G20 Summit

Erdoğan reiterates call for ceasefire in Gaza at G20 Summit
EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza: Borrell

EU must put pressure on Israel over Gaza: Borrell
Aboriginal lawmaker who heckled King Charles censured

Aboriginal lawmaker who heckled King Charles censured
WORLD Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

Trump confirms plan to use military for mass deportation

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Monday that he plans to declare a national emergency on border security and use the U.S. military to carry out a mass deportation of undocumented migrants.
ECONOMY Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

Istanbul forum to spotlight global energy challenges

The Istanbul Energy Forum, organized under the auspices of the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry, is set to bring together key energy leaders on Nov. 22.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye eyes top spot in Nations League group

Türkiye will clash against Montenegro on Nov. 19 in a bid to secure the top spot in its Nations League group and earn promotion.
﻿