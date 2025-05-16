Indian climber dies after scaling Everest

Indian climber dies after scaling Everest

KATHMANDU
Indian climber dies after scaling Everest

An Indian man died after scaling Mount Everest, his expedition organizer said on May 16, becoming the second fatality of this year's climbing season on the world's highest mountain.

Subrata Ghosh, 45, reached the top of the 8,849-meter peak on May 15, but died about 50 meters below the summit while descending.

"It seems he was exhausted and was showing signs of altitude sickness. We are waiting for his guide to return for more details," said Bodha Raj Bhandari, of Snowy Horizon Treks and Expedition.

Ghosh was from West Bengal state, which adjoins Bangladesh.

Areas above 8,000 meters are known as the "death zone" because thin air and low oxygen levels heighten the risk of altitude sickness.

A Filipino climber of the same team died on May 14 on his way to the summit.

More than 50 climbers have reached the summit since the route opened last week, taking advantage of a brief spell of good weather.

Nepal is home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks and welcomes hundreds of climbers each spring, when temperatures are warmer and winds typically calmer.

Last year more than 800 climbers made it to the peak of Everest, including 74 from the northern Tibet side. Eight people died, including climbers from Nepal, Mongolia, Kenya, the U.K. and India.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN rights chief warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

    UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

  2. Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

    Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

  3. Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

    Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

  4. Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

    Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

  5. Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17

    Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17
Recommended
UN rights chief warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza
Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk
Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17

Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17
Greece implements new measures on Santorini

Greece implements new measures on Santorini
Syria inks deal with UAE firm for Tartus Port

Syria inks deal with UAE firm for Tartus Port
6th European Political Community summit kicks off in Albania

6th European Political Community summit kicks off in Albania
PM seeks win in Portugal elections

PM seeks win in Portugal elections
WORLD UN rights chief warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

The U.N.'s rights chief on Friday denounced Israel's sharp escalation of attacks in Gaza — and an apparent push to permanently displace the population — as amounting to "ethnic cleansing."
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿