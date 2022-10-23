India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war

India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war

NEW DELHI
India launches 36 internet satellites delayed by Ukraine war

India launched a rocket carrying 36 private internet satellites on early Sunday, stepping in to keep the orbital constellation growing after a monthslong interruption related to the war in Ukraine.

The liftoff from southern India was the first launch for London-based OneWeb since breaking with the Russian Space Agency in March because of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

OneWeb now has 462 satellites flying, more than 70 percent of what the company said it needs to provide broadband services around the world.

Despite this year’s disruption, OneWeb said it remains on track to activate global coverage next year with a planned constellation of 648 satellites. It’s already providing service in the northernmost latitudes.

Each OneWeb satellite weighs about 150 kilograms.

It was the 14th launch of OneWeb satellites and relied on India’s heaviest rocket, normally reserved for government spacecraft. All of the previous OneWeb flights were on Russian rockets; the first was in 2019.

The launch is important for India and reflects the gradual opening of its space agency to private customers, said Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan, a director specializing in space and security at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi.

Rajagopalan said India is an expert at launching smaller satellites and has been trying to corner this market, pitching itself as a satellite launch facility.

With the war in Ukraine still raging, it could open an opportunity for India as many countries shun Russian launch services.

“It could spur that trend in a big way,” she said.

Economy, satellite internet,

TÜRKIYE Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid

Talks to be held on Finland’s NATO bid
MOST POPULAR

  1. Amanos Mountains to open to ecotourism

    Amanos Mountains to open to ecotourism

  2. New company launches up 28 percent

    New company launches up 28 percent

  3. Wall paintings in St. Nicholas Museum being touched up

    Wall paintings in St. Nicholas Museum being touched up

  4. Xi secures historic third term as China’s leader

    Xi secures historic third term as China’s leader

  5. Fears over Russian threat to Norway’s energy infrastructure

    Fears over Russian threat to Norway’s energy infrastructure
Recommended
100 billion liras loan package for tradesmen takes effect

100 billion liras loan package for tradesmen takes effect
Spain says new gas pipeline may take 7 years to build

Spain says new gas pipeline may take 7 years to build
New company launches up 28 percent

New company launches up 28 percent
SunExpress to exceed its target of 10 mln passengers

SunExpress to exceed its target of 10 mln passengers
Google fined $162 mn by Indian watchdog over market dominance

Google fined $162 mn by Indian watchdog over market dominance 
EU agrees ‘roadmap’ to contain energy prices

EU agrees ‘roadmap’ to contain energy prices
WORLD Hurricane Roslyn forecast to bring dangerous surge to Mexico

Hurricane Roslyn forecast to bring dangerous surge to Mexico

Hurricane Roslyn was expected to deliver a treacherous storm surge to parts of Mexico Sunday after plowing over the Pacific as a powerful Category 4 storm just offshore from the resort of Puerto Vallarta.

ECONOMY 100 billion liras loan package for tradesmen takes effect

100 billion liras loan package for tradesmen takes effect

The government’s Treasury-supported loan package scheme for tradesmen and craftsmen has taken effect following a presidential decree, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has announced.

SPORTS Celtics down Magic for third straight win

Celtics down Magic for third straight win

Boston forward Jayson Tatum poured in 40 points as the Celtics beat the Orlando Magic 126-120 on Oct. 22 to improve to 3-0 in the fledgling NBA season while the Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-3.