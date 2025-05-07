India govt says its missiles hit nine sites in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

NEW DELHI

India said Wednesday it carried out "precision strikes at terrorist camps" in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of the contested region.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the government said in a statement.

The Indian army, in a video posted on its X account, said "justice is served," with New Delhi adding that its actions "have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature".

"No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted," it added. "India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution".

Indian fighter jets could be heard flying over Srinagar, the capital of Indian Kashmir.

New Delhi blamed Pakistan for backing an attack on civilians that killed 26 people on April 22, a charge dismissed by Islamabad.