In India's congested cities, delivery apps cash in

In India's congested cities, delivery apps cash in

MUMBAI
In Indias congested cities, delivery apps cash in

In India's sprawling financial hub of Mumbai armies of "dabbawalas" have for decades crisscrossed the city by foot and bicycle, delivering home-cooked food to office workers who are keen to avoid the searing heat and traffic-snarled streets.

Now, across the country, young entrepreneurs are taking that tradition to the next level with the explosion of shopping apps that allow customers to get hold of not only food and drink but anything else from clothes to iPhones within minutes.

The so-called quick commerce apps are redefining the retail game, not only disrupting e-commerce titans such as Amazon with their speed and efficiency but also long-established "mom and pop" stores which are no longer convenient enough.

At a warehouse managed by online grocer BigBasket in central Mumbai, employees work with military-like precision to pull off deliveries in just 10 minutes.

These warehouses are known within the industry as "dark stores", a reference to being closed off to customers.

When a new order is received, a worker leaps into action, darting through aisles filled with everything from fizzy drinks to vegetables, packing a bag of groceries handed to a motorbike rider, the modern-day "dabbawala", Hindi for "lunchbox man."

Local tech companies have poured in billions to set up these nifty logistical networks across big cities, fuelling India's rapid shopping industry.

For millions of customers, it's an easy way to avoid shopping in the sweltering heat, visiting multiple food stalls, and spending hours navigating the country's notorious traffic jams.

Growth has been "very strong", BigBasket co-founder Vipul Parekh told AFP, pointing to forecasts that indicate a compounded annual growth rate of more than 60 percent over the next two to three years.

"When you talk of a large industry transforming and growing at this pace, that is unprecedented," he said.

Delivery apps such as Getir or Jokr have faltered in Europe and the United States in recent years, as pandemic-induced demand wore off and rising inflation pinched customer wallets.

But sales in India have soared from $100 million in 2020 to an estimated $6 billion in 2024, according to projections by market analysis firm Datum Intelligence.

This could hit $40 billion by the end of the decade, according to investment bank JM Financial.

Companies say India's quick commerce's growth is partly down to the sheer scale of people living in tight-packed cities within a roughly two kilometer radius of a "dark store," said Parekh.

"The revenue potential in that catchment is very high," he said.

A lack of many traditional supermarket grocery chains in India aid the business model, he said.

Local players have made rapid progress but competition is heating up.

Amazon is getting its act together, along with Walmart-owned Flipkart and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries as they belatedly roll out rapid delivery offerings.

"One of the problems with e-commerce players like Amazon is that, until now, they've relied on these big fulfilment centres that sit on the outside or outskirts of cities," said Satish Meena of Datum Intelligence.

"These aren't suited for rapid delivery, which is why they now need to invest to build their own dark store networks within urban areas."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Billy Joel cancels concert dates over brain condition

Billy Joel cancels concert dates over brain condition
LATEST NEWS

  1. Billy Joel cancels concert dates over brain condition

    Billy Joel cancels concert dates over brain condition

  2. Historic mosaic area serves as museum

    Historic mosaic area serves as museum

  3. Iranian filmmaker wins Cannes top prize

    Iranian filmmaker wins Cannes top prize

  4. Endangered cat cub receives special care

    Endangered cat cub receives special care

  5. Italian food: Popularity versus quality

    Italian food: Popularity versus quality
Recommended
Trump extends EU tariff deadline until July 9

Trump extends EU tariff deadline until July 9
TUSAŞ expanding into new markets, aims for $4.3 bln revenue

TUSAŞ expanding into new markets, aims for $4.3 bln revenue
Over 7,500 companies established in April

Over 7,500 companies established in April
Wind power investments expected to top $1.5 billion this year

Wind power investments expected to top $1.5 billion this year
Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios

Central Bank hikes two reserve requirement ratios
Vegetable and fruit production forecast to decline in 2025

Vegetable and fruit production forecast to decline in 2025
After brief X outage, Musk says he is refocusing on businesses

After brief X outage, Musk says he is refocusing on businesses
WORLD Venezuelas Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

Venezuela's Maduro wins landslide in election boycotted by opposition

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's party on Sunday swept the board in parliamentary and regional elections that were boycotted by the opposition in protest over his disputed re-election last year.
ECONOMY Trump extends EU tariff deadline until July 9

Trump extends EU tariff deadline until July 9

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he would pause his threatened 50 percent tariffs on the European Union until July 9, after a "very nice call" with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.
SPORTS Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray wins another Turkish league title

Galatasaray claimed its third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title and record 25th in total on March 18 night, consigning Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe to the runner-up spot for the fourth straight season.
﻿