IMF, World Bank say restoring relations with Venezuela

IMF, World Bank say restoring relations with Venezuela

WASHINGTON
IMF, World Bank say restoring relations with Venezuela

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez looks on during a signing of an agreement ceremony between Chevron Venezuela and the national government at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas on April 13, 2026.

The IMF and World Bank said they are restoring relations with Venezuela, further legitimizing the interim government and opening new doors to financial support.

"Guided by the views of International Monetary Fund members representing a majority of the IMF's total voting power, and consistent with long standing practice, the Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced on April 16 that the IMF is now dealing with the Government of Venezuela, under the administration of acting President Delcy Rodriguez," it said in a statement.

The World Bank quickly followed the Fund in recognizing the Rodriguez government, saying in a statement, "Guided by the outcome of the IMF's polling process, the World Bank Group today announced that it is resuming dealings with the Government of Venezuela, under the administration of acting President Delcy Rodríguez."

Recognition of the Rodriguez government by both institutions paves the way them to formally begin economic data-gathering, provide technical advice, and to potentially offer financial support to the government, if Venezuela were to ask for it.

Relations between the financial institutions and Venezuela broke down in March 2019 when the Fund recognized the country's opposition, which controlled parliament, as the legitimate government of the South American country.

Rodriguez was the country's vice president until early January, when US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a shock overnight operation. Rodriguez was subsequently made interim president.

Since then, Washington has exerted heavy pressure on the country to open its economy to foreign investment, especially its energy sector.

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