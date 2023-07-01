IMF and Pakistan reach $3 billion stand-by deal

IMF and Pakistan reach $3 billion stand-by deal

ISLAMABAD
IMF and Pakistan reach $3 billion stand-by deal

Pakistan could get temporary relief for its ballooning foreign debt with a new stand-by arrangement worth $3 billion announced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington on June 30.

The economy has been stricken by a balance-of-payments crisis as it attempts to service crippling external debt, while months of political chaos have scared off potential foreign investment.

Inflation has rocketed, the rupee has reached a record low against the dollar, and the country can no longer afford imports, causing a severe decline in industrial output.

"I am pleased to announce that the IMF team has reached a staff-level agreement with the Pakistani authorities on a nine-month standby arrangement in the amount of SDR 2,250 million [about $3 billion]," said IMF official Nathan Porter in a statement.

The deal will need to be approved by the IMF's executive board and will be considered by mid-July, Porter said.

The figure represents 111 percent of Pakistan's IMF quota.

Pakistan's Finance Minister Ishaq Dar celebrated the new potential deal by tweeting "AlhamdoLilah," meaning "praise be to God."

Years of financial mismanagement have pushed Pakistan's economy to the limit, exacerbated by the COVID pandemic, a global energy crisis since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and record monsoon floods that submerged a third of the country in 2022.

Pakistan needs billions of dollars in financing to service staggering levels of external debt, and foreign exchange reserves have dwindled to just $3.5 billion, roughly enough for three weeks of imports.

The crisis prompted the government to temporarily impose a months-long broad import ban, stalling multiple industries.

Pakistan failed to meet any economic growth targets for the fiscal year 2022-23, with GDP growth at 0.3 percent, while the country's standing on the global economic rank fell from 24th in 2017 to 47th.

WORLD Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

    Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

  2. Israel's Mossad says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis

    Israel's Mossad says its agents in Iran busted an alleged plot against Israelis

  3. Europe's space telescope targets universe's dark mysteries

    Europe's space telescope targets universe's dark mysteries

  4. Hundreds more arrested in France unrest but violence 'less intense'

    Hundreds more arrested in France unrest but violence 'less intense'

  5. 1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union

    1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union
Recommended
1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union

1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union
Akkuyu nuclear plant ‘to be fully operative by 2028’

Akkuyu nuclear plant ‘to be fully operative by 2028’
Worker rights abused amid cost-of-living crisis: Unions

Worker rights abused amid cost-of-living crisis: Unions
Higher costs dent Nike profits

Higher costs dent Nike profits
Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region

Real estate investors eye Thrace, Black Sea region
Gulf oil states on a Pacific charm offensive

Gulf oil states on a Pacific charm offensive
WORLD Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

Zelensky orders tighter security at Ukraine-Belarus border

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday ordered security to be beefed up at his country's border with Belarus, where fighters from the Russian paramilitary group Wagner have been offered exile.
ECONOMY 1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union

1,560 jobs at risk as Getir grocery app to quit Spain: Union

Home delivery grocery app Getir has said it will implement a widespread redundancy plan that unions say will involve cutting 1,560 jobs as it withdraws from the Spanish market.
SPORTS Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes win gold in EG 2023

Turkish taekwondo athletes Nafia Kuş and Sude Yaren Uzunçavdar seized gold medals at the third European Games held in Poland.