IFC provides green loan to Sanko Holding

IFC provides green loan to Sanko Holding

LONDON
IFC provides green loan to Sanko Holding

The International Finance Cooperation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, is providing up to $150 million to a leading local industrial group, Sanko Holding, to help create jobs in Türkiye’s earthquake-affected provinces, boost sustainable growth and enhance competitiveness.

Sanko operates predominantly in the province of Gaziantep, the region most impacted by the February earthquakes, IFC said in a statement, noting that it is also the area’s largest employer, with around 15,000 employees.

IFC’s investment will provide crucial — and currently scarce — long-term financing to help Sanko improve its sustainability, competitiveness and energy efficiency, including constructing new green-building-certified manufacturing facilities and rebuilding damaged infrastructure, according to the statement.

IFC’s financing comprises $115 million from IFC’s own account and $35 million in mobilization from Finance in Motion, a global impact asset manager focused on addressing climate-linked challenges in emerging markets.

The funding combines green loan and earthquake response financing.

The IFC financing is expected to create around 1,400 direct and 4,000 indirect jobs.

It is part of a coordinated World Bank Group effort to overcome the impact of the earthquakes, with IFC aiming to deploy about $1 billion over two years to support relief and reconstruction efforts.

IFC has supported private sector development in Türkiye for more than 50 years, with investments of nearly $11 billion in the last decade alone, the statement noted.

Türkiye represents IFC's third-largest country exposure globally, with a committed portfolio of close to $4.9 billion as of November 2023.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

    Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

  2. 'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

    'Harrowing': WHO decries deadly strike on Gaza refugee camp

  3. US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

    US strikes sites used by Iran-backed forces in Iraq

  4. Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

    Ukraine destroys Russian fleet ship: air force

  5. İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing

    İnönü remembered on 50th anniversary of his passing
Recommended
Blockade ends at Ukraine-Poland border point

Blockade ends at Ukraine-Poland border point
French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin

French caviar farms look forward to EU label of origin
Asian shares mixed, with most markets shut

Asian shares mixed, with most markets shut
China says may revise gaming rules after tech stocks tumble

China says may revise gaming rules after tech stocks tumble
Deal struck to end Geneva airport strike

Deal struck to end Geneva airport strike
Türkiye among Europe’s top 10 EV markets

Türkiye among Europe’s top 10 EV markets
Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024

Some 59 pct of Turks optimistic about 2024
WORLD Israel intensifying Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

Israel 'intensifying' Gaza fighting as Hamas says strikes kill dozens

srael on Monday said it was "intensifying the fighting" against Hamas in Gaza, where relentless strikes across the Palestinian territory exacerbated the dire conditions for civilians in the war's 12th week.
ECONOMY SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

SMEs are largest employers, shows survey

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) accounted for nearly 71 percent of employment in Türkiye in 2022, according to the numbers from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Süper Lig club walks off pitch to protest referee

Turkish football was plunged into further crisis on Dec. 19 night after Istanbulspor walked off the pitch in protest at a refereeing decision in its Süper Lig game against Trabzonspor, on the day the league resumed following a one-week suspension after a club president punched a referee.