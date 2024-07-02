IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

ISTANBUL
IFC invests in Coca-Cola İçecek to help company boost growth

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, has signed four sustainability-linked loans in the total amount of $250 million to Coca-Cola İçecek (CCI) of Türkiye and its three subsidiaries in Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Iraq.

“IFC’s financing will help CCI, a multinational beverage producer, implement sustainable manufacturing processes in four countries, including reducing energy and water usage and improving circular economy practices,” it said in a statement.

IFC will also support CCI in its ongoing commitment to reduce the gender gap in its workforce, management, and its board.

Climate finance constitutes 60 percent of the financing, which would be directed towards increasing recycled PET bottling capacities, energy-efficient equipment, renewable energy projects, and water savings measures, according to the statement.

CCI has committed to increasing female representation among new hires and at the management level to 35 percent and 40 percent, respectively, by 2030.

“The investment aligns with our mission to foster inclusive economic development by stimulating growth in the project countries' supply chain, logistics, and distribution sectors,” said Wiebke Schloemer, IFC Director for Türkiye and Central Asia.

This deal is an important milestone in achieving CCI’s long-term expansion plans in some of its fastest-growing markets, commented Erdi Kurşunoğlu, CCI’s chief financial officer.

Multinational beverage company CCI operates in Türkiye, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Iraq, Uzbekistan, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Jordan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Syria.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

    Türkiye slams UEFA over probe on Merih Demiral

  2. Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

    Greece hails rapprochement with Türkiye

  3. PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

    PKK sets fire to north Iraq village, says Defense Ministry

  4. Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

    Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

  5. Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27

    Russian barrage on Ukrainian city kills four, wounds 27
Recommended
Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June
Annual inflation drops to 71.6 percent in June

Annual inflation drops to 71.6 percent in June
Turkish Airlines orders four more freighters from Boeing

Turkish Airlines orders four more freighters from Boeing
Tesla auto deliveries beat expectations in second quarter

Tesla auto deliveries beat expectations in second quarter
Google greenhouse gas emissions grow as it powers AI

Google greenhouse gas emissions grow as it powers AI
Stocks rise as Fed’s Powell revives interest rate hopes

Stocks rise as Fed’s Powell revives interest rate hopes
Japan issues new banknotes designed against counterfeiting

Japan issues new banknotes designed against counterfeiting
WORLD Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals press PM for truce amid troop fatigue

Israeli generals commanding the troops in the Gaza Strip have urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a ceasefire in a recent meeting, citing troops' fatigue and lack of ammunition from the nine-month-long conflict.
ECONOMY Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Foreign trade deficit widens 21 percent in June

Türkiye’s foreign trade balance posted a deficit of $6.44 billion in June, widening 21.4 percent from a year ago, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿