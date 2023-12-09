IEA chief Birol awarded French Legion of Honor

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 6 presented International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol with the Legion of Honor for his major contributions to global energy and climate issues.

Macron conferred the honor to Birol during a prestigious ceremony at the Elysée Palace in Paris, which was attended by a range of dignitaries and special guests, the IEA said in a statement.

Birol received the country’s highest distinction in recognition of his contributions to the global energy sector and leadership in steering it towards a more secure and sustainable path in the face of the huge challenge posed by climate change.

“Dear Dr. Fatih Birol, for the important service that you are doing for the world, for this decarbonized future that you are working tirelessly to build, I’m pleased and proud this evening to award you the insignia of Knight of the Legion of Honour,” Macron said at the ceremony.

It is a major honor to receive this award from Macron, Birol said. “I would like to share this distinction with all my hardworking and dedicated IEA colleagues. Their passion and commitment to shaping a more secure, sustainable and equitable energy future is inspiring.”

At the IEA, as the global energy authority, they are doing everything they can by providing data, facts, analysis and concrete policy recommendations to help governments, industry, investors and civil society around the world chart a path toward achieving international energy and climate goals, Birol added.

Founded by Napoleon in 1802, France’s Legion of Honor is a distinction awarded to people across wide range of fields of activity for carrying out actions of great value to society.