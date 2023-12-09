IEA chief Birol awarded French Legion of Honor

IEA chief Birol awarded French Legion of Honor

PARIS
IEA chief Birol awarded French Legion of Honor

French President Emmanuel Macron on Dec. 6 presented International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol with the Legion of Honor for his major contributions to global energy and climate issues.

Macron conferred the honor to Birol during a prestigious ceremony at the Elysée Palace in Paris, which was attended by a range of dignitaries and special guests, the IEA said in a statement.

Birol received the country’s highest distinction in recognition of his contributions to the global energy sector and leadership in steering it towards a more secure and sustainable path in the face of the huge challenge posed by climate change.

“Dear Dr. Fatih Birol, for the important service that you are doing for the world, for this decarbonized future that you are working tirelessly to build, I’m pleased and proud this evening to award you the insignia of Knight of the Legion of Honour,” Macron said at the ceremony.

It is a major honor to receive this award from Macron, Birol said. “I would like to share this distinction with all my hardworking and dedicated IEA colleagues. Their passion and commitment to shaping a more secure, sustainable and equitable energy future is inspiring.”

At the IEA, as the global energy authority, they are doing everything they can by providing data, facts, analysis and concrete policy recommendations to help governments, industry, investors and civil society around the world chart a path toward achieving international energy and climate goals, Birol added.

Founded by Napoleon in 1802, France’s Legion of Honor is a distinction awarded to people across wide range of fields of activity for carrying out actions of great value to society.

Paris , Legion d’Honneur,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() “TRT World Forum 2023” Continues

“TRT World Forum 2023” Continues
LATEST NEWS

  1. “TRT World Forum 2023” Continues

    “TRT World Forum 2023” Continues

  2. EU strikes deal on landmark AI law

    EU strikes deal on landmark AI law

  3. WHO members urge Israel to protect humanitarian workers

    WHO members urge Israel to protect humanitarian workers

  4. Original Moses statue found in Stratonikeia

    Original Moses statue found in Stratonikeia

  5. Culture Ministry announces Special Awards recipients

    Culture Ministry announces Special Awards recipients
Recommended
Renault, Oyak to invest 400 mln euros in Bursa plant

Renault, Oyak to invest 400 mln euros in Bursa plant
Central Bank’s reserves reach new record level

Central Bank’s reserves reach new record level
Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 126 percent in third quarter

Hepsiburada’s sales volume grows 126 percent in third quarter
Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks

Bitcoin rally shines spotlight on investor risks
Indian textile roadshow held in Istanbul

Indian textile roadshow held in Istanbul
Antalya welcomes record 15.4 million tourists in 11 months

Antalya welcomes record 15.4 million tourists in 11 months
WORLD EU strikes deal on landmark AI law

EU strikes deal on landmark AI law

EU member states and lawmakers clinched a deal on Friday on how to draft "historic" rules regulating artificial intelligence models such as ChatGPT — after 36 hours of negotiations.
ECONOMY Renault, Oyak to invest 400 mln euros in Bursa plant

Renault, Oyak to invest 400 mln euros in Bursa plant

Carmaker Renault plans to produce new model cars at the Bursa plant with up to 400 million euros of investment together with its local partner Oyak.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.