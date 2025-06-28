Iconic Istanbul bus line shortens after decades of service

ISTANBUL

Istanbul’s legendary 500T bus route, connecting the city’s Asian and European sides, has been officially split into two segments following a majority vote by the local authorities.

Once the longest city bus line in Türkiye, the 500T will now run between Tuzla and 4. Levent metro station, instead of its previous route from Tuzla to Zeytinburnu Cevizlibağ.

For those traveling beyond 4. Levent toward Cevizlibağ, another line, 500L, will be available, and passengers will be able to transfer free of charge.

The restructuring aims to reduce traffic congestion and address delays during peak hours, according to officials.

At 72 kilometers long, the line crossed 12 districts, or 13 for those boarding in Tuzla, and included 79 stops.

The full journey often lasted nearly three hours, with the bus running as frequently as every three minutes during rush hours.

In total, the line served around 45,000 passengers daily with 437 trips.

Over the years, the 500T became more than just a mode of transport; it became a cultural icon, often the subject of media features.

Its extraordinary length has earned it the nickname of “the line where the sun never sets.”