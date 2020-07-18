Iconic art works to live on exterior of Mediterranean city’s apartments

  July 18 2020

MERSİN
The worn-out facade of a 35-year-old apartment building in the Mediterranean province of Mersin was colored by a work of the world-famous painter Frida Kahlo.

The exterior walls of the apartments are depicted in the neighborhoods with works of well-known artists in a project, which was launched by Mersin’s Toroslar Municipality two years ago.

Kahlo’s iconic painting “Self-portrait with Monkey” was painted by Turkish artist Nazife Bilgin Hazar with a “reproduction” process on the worn-out facade of the 35-year-old apartment building at the last stage of the project.

The wall of the apartment now has a colorful appearance. The “colorful” wall of the apartment, where the residents begin to describe their addresses as “building with a painting,” is appreciated by those living in the neighborhood.

Noting that the works of many local and foreign painters were painted on the walls by herself, Hazar said that she turned the wall into a canvas.

“We brought the works of art to people who cannot go to an art gallery. Everyone’s way does not pass through a museum, but they will surely walk by a street,” she added.

As it takes about three weeks for the artist to paint the wall, other apartments in the neighborhood are expected to be included in the same project.

Turkey,

