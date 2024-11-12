ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

THE HAGUE
ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

The governing body of the International Criminal Court has announced an external investigation into alleged misconduct by chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who has denied the allegations.

Khan hit the headlines in May when he sought ICC arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense minister Yoav Gallant and three top Hamas leaders.

The president of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP), Paivi Kaukoranta, said an external probe was needed "in order to ensure a fully independent, impartial and fair process."

The 54-year-old Briton said he welcomed the investigation and "the opportunity to engage in this process.”

"I will be continuing all other functions as prosecutor, in line with my mandate, across situations addressed by the International Criminal Court," Khan said.

Khan has reportedly been accused of sexual misconduct towards a member of his office, but he has said there was "no truth to suggestions" of such behavior.

"It was with deep sadness that I understood reports of misconduct were to be aired publicly in relation to me," Khan said in a statement emailed to AFP at the time.

The ICC has not yet made its decision on whether to grant the warrants he sought against the two senior Israeli politicians and the Hamas leaders.

Khan also sought and obtained an ICC warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which promptly slapped arrest warrants on the prosecutor himself.

Khan has courted controversy throughout a career that has included stints defending Liberia's former president Charles Taylor against allegations of war crimes in Sierra Leone.

Khan has fiercely defended the independence of the office of the ICC prosecutor, warning critics not to threaten him or they may find themselves in hot legal water.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

LATEST NEWS

  1. Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

    Yerlikaya meets Hungarian counterpart in Budapest

  2. Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

    Erdoğan slams Israel over environmental disaster in Gaza

  3. ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

    ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

  4. Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

    Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

  5. Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary

    Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary
Recommended
Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle

Qatar’s emir orders cabinet reshuffle
Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary

Beşiktaş, Maccabi Tel Aviv match moved to Hungary
Türkiye condemns Israel’s West Bank remarks ‘in strongest terms’

Türkiye condemns Israel’s West Bank remarks ‘in strongest terms’
NZ delivers landmark apology to survivors of state abuse

NZ delivers landmark apology to survivors of state abuse
Trump makes new appointments

Trump makes new appointments
China, Russia must fight US containment

China, Russia must fight US 'containment'
WORLD ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

The governing body of the International Criminal Court has announced an external investigation into alleged misconduct by chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who has denied the allegations.

ECONOMY Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

Current account posts surplus for four months in a row

The current account balance has posted a surplus for a fourth consecutive month in September, data from the Central Bank has shown.

SPORTS Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Galatasaray stuns Spurs, Fenerbahçe falls in Europa League

Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray inflicted a first Europa League defeat of the season on Tottenham with a 3-2 victory in Istanbul, while Fenerbahçe suffered a 3-1 loss against AZ Alkmaar on Nov. 7.
﻿