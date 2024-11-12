ICC chief prosecutor faces misconduct probe

THE HAGUE

The governing body of the International Criminal Court has announced an external investigation into alleged misconduct by chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who has denied the allegations.

Khan hit the headlines in May when he sought ICC arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former defense minister Yoav Gallant and three top Hamas leaders.

The president of the Assembly of States Parties (ASP), Paivi Kaukoranta, said an external probe was needed "in order to ensure a fully independent, impartial and fair process."

The 54-year-old Briton said he welcomed the investigation and "the opportunity to engage in this process.”

"I will be continuing all other functions as prosecutor, in line with my mandate, across situations addressed by the International Criminal Court," Khan said.

Khan has reportedly been accused of sexual misconduct towards a member of his office, but he has said there was "no truth to suggestions" of such behavior.

"It was with deep sadness that I understood reports of misconduct were to be aired publicly in relation to me," Khan said in a statement emailed to AFP at the time.

The ICC has not yet made its decision on whether to grant the warrants he sought against the two senior Israeli politicians and the Hamas leaders.

Khan also sought and obtained an ICC warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin of Russia, which promptly slapped arrest warrants on the prosecutor himself.

Khan has courted controversy throughout a career that has included stints defending Liberia's former president Charles Taylor against allegations of war crimes in Sierra Leone.

Khan has fiercely defended the independence of the office of the ICC prosecutor, warning critics not to threaten him or they may find themselves in hot legal water.