İbrahimpaşa hopes to join Cappadocia’s tourist hotspots

NEVŞEHİR
Located in the Ürgüp district of Türkiye’s famed Cappadocia region, the tranquil village of İbrahimpaşa is hoping to make a name for itself as a new destination for travelers seeking history, nature and authenticity.

Surrounded by valleys carved into tuff rock formations and boasting well-preserved stone houses, the village draws attention with architectural remnants dating back to the Roman, Seljuk and Republican periods.

Home to just 525 residents, İbrahimpaşa is believed to have been inhabited since the Hittite era and lies only 8 kilometers from popular tourist hubs Göreme and Uçhisar, 7 kilometers from Ortahisar, 11 kilometers from Ürgüp and 18 kilometers from the provincial capital Nevşehir.

Its stone houses, built on a natural ridge descending into a valley, offer a postcard-like views. Located along the "Cappadocia Culture Route" — a tourism development project supported by the Nevşehir Governor’s Office and the Cappadocia Area Presidency — the village aims to join the region’s top destinations while preserving its historic character.

İbrahimpaşa village headman Ali Özen told the state-run Anadolu Agency that the village's location and landscape are attracting growing attention. He said many of the old stone houses, especially those perched on the valley slope, offer breathtaking views to hikers exploring nearby trails.

“We are doing everything we can to help the village grow,” said Özen, adding that several boutique hotels have recently opened, pushing total capacity to around 250 beds.

“İbrahimpaşa is one of Ürgüp’s most promising villages, yet it’s still largely undiscovered. The Balkan Valley connects Ortahisar, İbrahimpaşa and Kavak, and visitors hiking through this trail can enjoy a drink in the village square before heading back to Ortahisar or Ürgüp,” he said.
Özen noted that local authorities including the district governor’s office and special provincial administration are also supporting development efforts.
“We have everything here — natural beauty, history, culture. We are inviting both domestic and international guests coming to Cappadocia to discover İbrahimpaşa.”

Linda Emir, the manager of a boutique hotel that opened four months ago, expressed surprise that the village has remained under the radar for so long.

“It’s right in the heart of Cappadocia, yet somehow overlooked,” she said.
“Its location is incredibly central. We’ve had guests from the Netherlands and Austria, and they’re blown away. With just a few tasteful touches — improved lighting, walking paths, gentle restoration of historic homes — we can truly transform the village without spoiling its charm.”

Local resident Mustafa Özkan echoed the hope that tourism would bring new life to the village, noting that its rich cultural and natural heritage could help create jobs and revitalize the community.

 

