Hygiene product exports leap in January-August

  • September 10 2020 11:37:00

ISTANBUL
Turkey’s export of hygiene products has soared in the first eight months of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local companies’ disinfectant products exports leaped 816 percent to $222 million in January-August this year from $24.2 million in the same period 2019, according to data from the Istanbul Chemicals and Chemical Products Exporters’ Association (İKMİB).

In August alone, Turkey sold $14 million worth of disinfectants to other countries, a 366 percent increase on an annual basis.

The country’s cologne exports amounted to some $18 million in January-August, rising nearly 229 percent year on year. Turkish cologne has become a widely sought-after item amid the outbreak because of its high alcohol content. Local cologne producers increased their exports by 299 percent on an annual basis to $1.9 million in August.

Data from the association also showed that Turkey’s soap exports jumped some 44 percent on an annual basis to stand at $322 million in the first eight months of the year, with shipments to foreign markets rising nearly 65 percent year on year to $46 million in August alone.

The U.S, the U.K and France were the three largest buyers of Turkish disinfectant products in August, said Adil Pelister, the head of İKMİB.

Germany ($4.8 million), the Netherlands ($2.2 million) and Saudi Arabia ($1.1 million) were the main export markets for local cologne producers in January-August, according to Pelister.

The U.K purchased some $36 million worth of soap from Turkey during the first eight months of the year, topping the list, followed by Iraq at $33 million. Soap exports to the U.S. amounted to $28.1 million in January-August.

