Hunt for Ukraine woman after Monaco bomb attack: Interpol

LYON

Authorities on July 3 were on the hunt for a Ukrainian woman suspected of planting a bomb in Monaco that injured three people, including a Ukrainian-born tycoon, according to an Interpol Red Notice.



Identified as Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, the suspect is wanted in Monaco for attempted murder, according to the notice.



The bombing has sent shockwaves through Monaco. On June 29 evening, an individual left a package in the entrance hall of a small apartment building near the French border.



Shortly afterwards, an explosive device went off in the hall just as three residents, a couple and a 13-year-old, were entering.



The suspect, who was captured on CCTV wearing a black fisherman's hat, was initially believed to be a man.



The Monaco authorities have not confirmed the victims' identities, but according to consistent sources, the attack targeted Vadym Yermolaiev, 58, a wealthy businessman originally from Ukraine.



The couple were seriously wounded.



The suspect, a woman with dark shoulder-length hair, appears in two photographs released by Interpol.



The Monaco prosecutor's office said late Thursday a suspect in the attack had been identified, without providing further details.



A resident of Monaco since at least 2021, Yermolaiev has been subject since December 2023 to sanctions in Ukraine over his business activities in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia.