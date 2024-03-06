Hungary refuses to back Dutch PM for NATO chief

Hungary refuses to back Dutch PM for NATO chief

BUDAPEST
Hungary refuses to back Dutch PM for NATO chief

Hungary's foreign minister has said the country would not support Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to become the next NATO secretary general.

Rutte is largely believed to be the frontrunner to lead the alliance and replace current NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, after the United States, Britain and Germany expressed support for his potential candidacy.

Hungary, however, would not support Rutte, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters when asked, saying Budapest's backing would be "bizarre.”

"We definitely cannot support the election of a person to the position of NATO secretary general who previously wanted to force Hungary to its knees," he said.

In 2021, Rutte said Hungary should not be part of the EU after the central European country passed a law banning the promotion of LGBTQ content to minors.

For the past two years, the NATO alliance has navigated a challenging security environment in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A successor for Stoltenberg - the former Norwegian prime minister who has overseen NATO for a decade - is expected to be announced before a July summit in Washington.

No decision is confirmed until consensus is reached on one candidate, according to NATO rules.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will urge US to stop its support to YPG

Türkiye will urge US to stop its support to YPG
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will urge US to stop its support to YPG

    Türkiye will urge US to stop its support to YPG

  2. Sudan soon to be 'world's largest hunger crisis': WFP

    Sudan soon to be 'world's largest hunger crisis': WFP

  3. Hungary refuses to back Dutch PM for NATO chief

    Hungary refuses to back Dutch PM for NATO chief

  4. Iran subjecting women to 'draconian' surveillance on hijab rule: Amnesty

    Iran subjecting women to 'draconian' surveillance on hijab rule: Amnesty

  5. UN says 2023 was deadliest year for migrants in a decade

    UN says 2023 was deadliest year for migrants in a decade
Recommended
Sudan soon to be worlds largest hunger crisis: WFP

Sudan soon to be 'world's largest hunger crisis': WFP
Iran subjecting women to draconian surveillance on hijab rule: Amnesty

Iran subjecting women to 'draconian' surveillance on hijab rule: Amnesty
UN says 2023 was deadliest year for migrants in a decade

UN says 2023 was deadliest year for migrants in a decade
UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis

UN Security Council to meet on spiraling Haiti crisis
Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks

Russia and Ukraine launch overnight drone attacks
Hungarian president signs Swedens bid to join NATO

Hungarian president signs Sweden's bid to join NATO
WORLD Sudan soon to be worlds largest hunger crisis: WFP

Sudan soon to be 'world's largest hunger crisis': WFP

Sudan's nearly 11-month war between rival generals "risks triggering the world's largest hunger crisis", the United Nations' World Food Program (WFP) warned on March 6.
ECONOMY Asian stocks advance after global markets fall on tech sell-off

Asian stocks advance after global markets fall on tech sell-off

Asian shares mostly gained on Wednesday after global markets fell as traders locked in profits following recent tech-driven rallies.
SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿