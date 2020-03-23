Hundreds of ideas in basket of Coronathon Türkiye event

Hundreds of ideas in basket of Coronathon Türkiye event

Coronathon Türkiye, an online event to harness ideas to counter the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic, has brought in some 1,500 people working on innovative projects in the first day, its organizers have said.

The hackathon event, supported by the Technology and Industry Ministry alongside with prominent Turkish universities such as the Istanbul Technical University (İTÜ), the Middle East Technical University (ODTÜ), Bilkent University and Boğaziçi University, kicked off on March 21 with an online launching to sign in the volunteer participants and a webinar on how to detect problems and create solutions.

“It was a busy, but also morale boosting, hopeful and exciting day. Over 1,500 people have started striving to find solutions to problems caused by Covid-19. More than 100 mentors have given support,” said Oğuzhan Aygören, spokesperson of Coronathon Türkiye Initiative and Director of Boğaziçi University Entrepreneurship Center, on March 22.

On the second day of Coronathon Türkiye, more than 100 mentors including Faruk Eczacıbaşı, vice chairman of the industrial group Eczacıbaşı, Ceyda Alpay from the United Nations Development Program Turkey, Yaman Halawi from Habitat Association, Adil Oran and Ali Varol from ODTÜ, Mustafa Ergen from İTÜ and Leyla Türker Şener from Istanbul University, provided help to the prospective project owners. Online meetings with the mentors were limited with 15 minutes, according to the Coronathon Türkiye website.

An online workshop on impact analysis also took place in the program of the organization.

The selection criteria of the hackathon event were the prospective solution’s potential of impact, its feasibility, the competence of the team or individual and a solid initial output.

The participants were expected to find solutions in areas of access to medical supplies, local solidarity and volunteer groups, mental health during isolation, problems related to limited physical activity, disinformation on social media, unemployment, money flow and access to education programs.

The owners of the projects shortlisted by the jury will attend further meetings with the mentors and workshops on presentation. The winners will qualify for the incubation period.

The stakeholders also include the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), industry chambers of Istanbul and Ankara, Istanbul Development Agency, Turkey Open Source Platform, Impact Hub Istanbul, Facebook Turkey and dozens of startup companies and office operators.

“The young talents and innovation faces of our country have joined hands against the pandemic. I believe that we will put forth many innovative and creative solutions that we need in this period of unity and solidarity,” said another spokesperson of Coronathon Türkiye and Talentmelon co-founder.
re Köse Ulutaş.

