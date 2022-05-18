Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

  • May 18 2022 09:22:00

Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

KATHMANDU
Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days taking advantage of favorable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain.

Among them are climbers who set records on the world’s highest peak, including the first Ukrainian woman to scale Mount Everest.

A Nepali Sherpa broke her own record reaching the 8,849-meter (29,032-foot) summit for the 10th time, the most times any woman has climbed Mount Everest. Lakpa Sherpa, 48, said she is next planning to scale the world’s second-highest peak, K2 in Pakistan.

“K2 season is coming very soon,” she told reporters Tuesday.

Sherpa, who lives in the U.S. with her three children in West Hartford, Connecticut, started her climbing career carrying gear and supplies for other trekkers.

British climber Kenton Cool, who scaled Everest for the 16th time, set the record for the most Everest summits by a non-Nepalese climber. Nepalese Sherpa climber Kami Rita holds the record with 26 summits after breaking his own record earlier this month.

Ukrainian climber Antonina Samoilova said she hoped her achievement would call more attention to the war in her country.

“My main message for the climb was to bring attention of all the countries and governments of countries to be aware that in Ukraine we have still war and Ukrainian people are still fighting for their freedom for their future,” she said. “We need help from all sides.”

Hundreds of foreign climbers and an equal number of Sherpa guides had signed up to attempt climbs of Everest this month, when weather conditions in the Himalayan peaks are most favorable.


TURKEY Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu

Turkey wants to resolve issues with US: FM Çavuşoğlu
MOST POPULAR

  1. FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

    FM to meet Blinken amid Turkey’s objection to Sweden, Finland NATO bids

  2. Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

    Turkey defiant as Sweden signs NATO bid

  3. Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

    Works to transform Atatürk Airport into massive green space kicks off

  4. Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

    Turkey not importing wheat from India, says ministry

  5. Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’

    Turkey’s surface area ‘expands with reclaimed lands’
Recommended
Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application

Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application
North Korea hails recovery as WHO worries over missing data

North Korea hails recovery as WHO worries over missing data
Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources

Greek PM complains about Turkey to Biden: Gov’t sources
Kiev seeks evacuation of Azovstal fighters, first war crimes trial begins

Kiev seeks evacuation of Azovstal fighters, first war crimes trial begins
Musk says no Twitter deal without clarity on spam accounts

Musk says no Twitter deal without clarity on spam accounts
Jerusalem archbishop condemns police raid at journalist’s funeral

Jerusalem archbishop condemns police raid at journalist’s funeral
WORLD Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of Everest climbers begin to return from summit

Hundreds of climbers who scaled Mount Everest over the last few days taking advantage of favorable weather conditions have begun to return safely down the mountain.

ECONOMY Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Some 17 mln tourists expected to visit Istanbul

Around 17 million tourists are expected to visit Istanbul this year, with arrivals from European countries rising significantly, Turkish Tourism Investors’ Association (TTYD) chair Oya Narin has said.
SPORTS Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Athletes race to 2,365-meter-high summit of Mount Tahtalı

Runners from all over the world assembled in the Mediterranean province of Antalya for the much-awaited Corendon Airlines Tahtalı Run to Sky competition held between May 13 and 15.