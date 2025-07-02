Hundreds march to mourn Sivas massacre victims

Hundreds march to mourn Sivas massacre victims

SIVAS
Hundreds march to mourn Sivas massacre victims

Hundreds of people marched through the streets of the central city of Sivas on July 2 to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of an arson attack that claimed the lives of 35 people, most of them Alevi intellectuals.

 

The annual memorial march began in front of the governor’s office and concluded at the site of the event, where a mob set the Madımak Hotel building ablaze during a cultural festival, killing 33 writers, poets and artists, along with two hotel employees.

 

A delegation laid carnations at a memorial corner inside the building, which now functions as a science and culture center.

 

"Our wish is that these pains will not be experienced again. We need to strengthen our unity and solidarity even more, we need to get closer to each other so that we do not give an opportunity to those who want to sow discord between us," Sivas Governor Yılmaz Şimşek said during the ceremony.

 

"Our differences are our richness, not the reason for our division... We will always ensure that an atmosphere of peace, love and tolerance prevails in Sivas."

 

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also honored the victims in a message on X, renewing his call to convert the hotel into a "museum of shame."

 

"We will continue our struggle until justice is served," Özel wrote. "The mines planted in Türkiye's internal peace... cannot be cleared only by tearful mothers, wives and children. We will clear those mines with our own hands."

 

The 1993 attack targeted participants of a cultural event that included prominent Alevi artists and scholars. A mob gathered outside the hotel and eventually set it on fire, trapping those inside.

 

In a retrial, 33 defendants were initially sentenced to death. After the abolition of the death penalty, 25 of them had their sentences commuted to aggravated life imprisonment. Eight individuals fled, while two were later pardoned due to age and health concerns.

 

Following a Constitutional Court decision, 17 more were released, leaving six still behind bars.

commemoration ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

    Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

  2. Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  3. Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

    Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

  4. CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

    CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

  5. 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

    12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion
Recommended
Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks

Fidan vows Gaza ‘genocide’ won’t be overshadowed in Hamas talks
Erdoğan: We aim for great, powerful Türkiye

Erdoğan: We aim for 'great, powerful Türkiye'
Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report

Military complex in Ankara to host 2026 NATO summit: Report
CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul

CHP rallies for İmamoğlu at Istanbul
Türkiye battles 342 wildfires as heat, winds hamper efforts

Türkiye battles 342 wildfires as heat, winds hamper efforts
Turkish police seize 825 kg of heroin: interior minister

Turkish police seize 825 kg of heroin: interior minister
WORLD Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Humanitarian groups seek end to Israeli-backed aid system in Gaza

Over 150 international charities and humanitarian groups on July 1 called for disbanding a controversial Israeli and U.S.-backed system to distribute aid in Gaza because of chaos and deadly violence against Palestinians seeking food at its sites.  
ECONOMY 12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

12-month rolling exports reach historic high of $267 billion

Türkiye's 12-month rolling exports hit a historic high of $267 billion in June, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said on July 2.  
SPORTS Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

Record-breaking crowd marks Greece-Türkiye women’s Eurobasket clash

The International Basketball Federation (FIBA) EuroBasket Women’s group-stage game between Türkiye and Greece has recorded a landmark attendance figure of 10,503 spectators filling the stands as the former triumphed over the host nation with a final score of 83-72.
﻿