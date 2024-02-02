At least two dead, hundreds injured in massive fire in Kenyan capital

At least two dead, hundreds injured in massive fire in Kenyan capital

NAIROBI
At least two dead, hundreds injured in massive fire in Kenyan capital

At least two people were killed and around 300 injured in a massive fire caused by a gas explosion in the Kenyan capital, a government spokesman said on Friday.

"The concerted actions of various response units have resulted in the successful evacuation of 271 individuals to different health facilities in Nairobi," the Kenya Red Cross said on social media platform X, adding that an additional 27 people were treated on site.

The fire broke out Thursday night in the Embakasi neighborhood southeast of the capital, government spokesman Isaac Maigua Mwaura said on X.

"One Lorry (truck) of an unknown registration number that was loaded with gas exploded, igniting a huge ball of fire that spread widely," he said.

"Consequently, the inferno further damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium sized businesses.

"Sadly, residential houses in the neighborhood also caught fire, with a good number of residents still inside as it was late at night."

At around 6:30 am local time (0330 GMT), firefighters were still working to bring the blaze under control, according to an AFP journalist.

Large columns of black smoke were seen billowing from the fire on the outskirts of the city.

deaths,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

    Istanbul church reopened following deadly attack as 25 arrested

  2. Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

    Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

  3. Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

    Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

  4. Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

    Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

  5. Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

    Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January
Recommended
Iran not after war but to respond to bullies, Raisi says

Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says
Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

Newest COVID shots are 54 pct effective: CDC

Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power

Russian drone attack in Ukraine leaves 40,000 without power
Hamas gives initial positive confirmation on truce plan: Qatar

Hamas gives 'initial positive confirmation' on truce plan: Qatar
Biden imposes sanctions over intolerable Israeli settler violence

Biden imposes sanctions over 'intolerable' Israeli settler violence
EU agrees massive Ukraine aid deal in message to Putin

EU agrees massive Ukraine aid deal in 'message' to Putin
40 years in prison for ex-CIA coder who leaked hacking tools to WikiLeaks

40 years in prison for ex-CIA coder who leaked hacking tools to WikiLeaks
WORLD Iran not after war but to respond to bullies, Raisi says

Iran not after war but to respond to 'bullies,' Raisi says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Feb. 2 that his country will not start a war, but it will “respond strongly” to anyone who bullies it amid remarks by U.S. officials on attack plans on Iranian sites in the Middle East.
ECONOMY Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Exports rise nearly 4 pct to $20 billion in January

Türkiye’s exports increased by 3.6 percent in January from a year ago to more than $20 billion, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿