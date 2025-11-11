Hundreds gather in Silivri to honor Saint Nektarios with seaside liturgy

Hundreds gather in Silivri to honor Saint Nektarios with seaside liturgy

ISTANBUL
Hundreds gather in Silivri to honor Saint Nektarios with seaside liturgy

A special liturgy was held in Istanbul’s Silivri district on Nov. 9 to commemorate Saint Nektarios, known among Orthodox Christians as the “Last Saint.”

Born in Silivri in 1846, Nektarios is a revered figure across the Orthodox world. The ceremony, organized by the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Istanbul, drew nearly 1,500 visitors from Greece and beyond.

During the service held along Silivri’s seaside, white doves were released into the sky as symbols of peace and fraternity.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I expressed gratitude to the people of Silivri, saying, “Every year on Nov. 9, we celebrate Saint Nektarios’ feast day. We could not have found a more beautiful place than Silivri, his birthplace. You, the people of Silivri, preserve and beautify this sacred site. We are deeply grateful on behalf of our Patriarchate.”

The program concluded with performances of Turkish and Greek folk dance groups, creating an atmosphere of unity, music and cultural exchange.

 

commemoration,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

    Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

  2. Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

    Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

  3. Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

    Trump says 'we've had a lot of problems' with France

  4. Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

    Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

  5. İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case

    İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case
Recommended
Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day

Millions of saplings planted across Türkiye on National Afforestation Day
Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border

Turkish military cargo plane crashes near Azerbaijan-Georgia border
İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case

İmamoğlu faces up to 2,000 years in prison in graft case
Dozens detained in Grand Bazaar money laundering op

Dozens detained in Grand Bazaar money laundering op
Erdoğan vows to protect ‘Green Homeland’ with reforestation drive

Erdoğan vows to protect ‘Green Homeland’ with reforestation drive
Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats to discuss Gaza ceasefire

Turkish, Egyptian top diplomats to discuss Gaza ceasefire
People’s Alliance ‘security lock’ of Türkiye, MHP leader says

People’s Alliance ‘security lock’ of Türkiye, MHP leader says
WORLD Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

Pakistani Taliban claim deadly suicide attack in Islamabad

The Pakistani Taliban claimed a suicide bombing that killed at least 12 people in Islamabad on Tuesday, a rare attack by the militant group on the country's capital.

ECONOMY Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Retail sales rise 14.3 percent annually in September

Türkiye’s retail trade sector posted gains in September 2025, according to the latest figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 11.  
SPORTS Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray eyes another win in Champions League

Galatasaray travels to the Netherlands on Nov. 5 to take on Ajax in a Champions League match, hoping to extend its winning streak in the showpiece competition to three matches.
﻿