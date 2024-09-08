Mounting calls for probe over killing of Turkish-American activist

SEATTLE

Washington is facing mounting calls for an independent investigation into the death of a 26-year-old Turkish-American activist killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank’s Nablus.

Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi, who was participating in a demonstration against illegal Israeli settlements in the town of Beita, was shot by Israeli forces on Sept. 6.

The international community, including Türkiye and the United Nations, has condemned the killing, with the death sparking outrage and calls for accountability. A British government spokesperson also expressed "deep concern”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the killing, and expressed his condolences to the mother of Eygi in a phone call.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington would "act as necessary" over Israel's killing of an anti-occupation activist.

"We deplore this tragic loss," Blinken told reporters on a visit to the Dominican Republic.

Asked if the United States would take action against Israel, Blinken said: "First things first – let's find out exactly what happened and we will draw the necessary conclusions and consequences from that."

"When we have more info, we will share it, make it available and, as necessary, we'll act on it," he said.

In a statement on Sept. 8, Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesman Öncü Keçeli said that Türkiye is actively working to facilitate the handover of the body of Eygi.

“We continue the necessary work to deliver the body of our citizen Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli soldiers in the West Bank, to her family for burial,” Keçeli wrote on X.

“At this stage, the autopsy report is expected to be forwarded to our Consulate General in Jerusalem by the Palestinian authorities,” adding that Eygi’s “body will first be brought to Israel and then transferred to our country via Jordan.”

The autopsy report indicated Eygi’s cause of death was a gunshot wound inflicted by a sniper of Israeli forces, specifically targeting her head. Eygi had been rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead upon arrival.

The 26-year-old activist had traveled to the region to support Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation, as the part of the International Solidarity Movement (ISM).

The family of Eygi urged the Biden administration for an independent investigation into her killing.

"A U.S. citizen, Ayşenur was peacefully standing for justice when she was killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter. We welcome the White House's statement of condolences, but given the circumstances of Aysenur's killing, an Israeli investigation is not adequate," the family said in a statement.

"We call on President Biden, Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of a U.S. citizen and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties," they added.

ISM said that Israel "deliberately" targeted the activist, demanding accountability for Israeli forces' escalating violence against international activists.

The movement said Eygi was standing with other human rights observers when she was fatally shot in the head by a sniper, making her the 18th protester killed in Beita since 2020.

Hundreds gather for Turkish activist

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Seattle for the Turkish-American activist.

Protesters chanting against Israel, held signs that included, "Aysenur Eygi Martyred For Palestine Rest in Power,” "Justice 4 Aysenur,” "Today We Are All Aysenur,” "Resistance Is Not Terrorism! Free Palestine!"

A friend described her as “brave” “honest” and “smart.”

“She was getting ready to go to that demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Nablus. She was standing in solidarity with them to defend their land,” Saif Sharabati told media

"She told me: ‘I’m not scared, but I’m not feeling good. I’m stressed out’... I told her she’s going to be fine. I told her to stay safe.”

Another friend admired two of her strongest traits, bravery and empathy, saying her former mentor “cared a lot” about others.

“I think what she did, going to the West Bank and protesting for the Palestinian farmers there, took a lot of courage. She was such a brave soul,” Nilan Aydın said.

Eygi, born in Antalya, Türkiye, in 1998, pursued a double major in psychology and Middle Eastern languages and cultures at the University of Washington, Seattle.

She recently graduated in June and was known for her commitment to activism and community service.

Eygi joined ISM as a volunteer observer. On Sept. 3, she arrived in the town of Beita, near Nablus in the West Bank, to participate in peaceful protests.