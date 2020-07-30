Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller

  • July 30 2020 09:43:00

Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller

BEIJING- Agence Frace-Presse
Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller

China’s Huawei has overtaken Samsung to become the number-one smartphone seller worldwide in the second quarter, industry tracker Canalys said on July 30. 

Canalys said the embattled firm, which is facing US sanctions, shipped 55.8 million devices - overtaking Samsung for the first time, which shifted 53.7 million units.

The research group said the US sanctions had "stifled" Huawei’s business outside mainland China, but that it had grown to dominate its substantial domestic market.

More than 70 percent of its smartphones are now sold in the country, Canalys said, where Samsung has a very small share of the market.

Huawei said in a statement it was a sign of "exceptional resilience".

Overseas shipments, however, fell nearly a third in the second quarter and Canalys analyst Mo Jia warned that strength in China alone "will not be enough to sustain Huawei at the top once the global economy starts to recover".

"Its major channel partners in key regions, such as Europe, are increasingly wary of ranging Huawei devices, taking on fewer models, and bringing in new brands to reduce risk," Mo said.

Huawei - the top producer of telecoms networking equipment - has become a pivotal issue in the geopolitical standoff between Beijing and Washington, which claims the firm poses a significant cybersecurity threat.

Washington has essentially barred Huawei from the U.S. market and waged a global campaign to isolate the company.

The British government bowed to growing U.S. pressure and pledged earlier this month to remove Huawei from its 5G network by 2027, despite warnings of retaliation from Beijing.

The politically-fraught change was made by Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a meeting with his cabinet and National Security Council.

It requires companies to stop buying new 5G equipment from Huawei starting next year and strip out existing gear by the end of 2027.

Australia and Japan have taken steps to block or restrict the Chinese company’s participation in their 5G rollouts, and European telecoms operators including Norway’s Telenor and Sweden’s Telia have passed over Huawei as a supplier.

The U.S. has also requested the extradition of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou on fraud charges, further damaging relations between China and Canada, where she is under house arrest.

Meng, the Chinese telecom giant’s chief financial officer, was arrested on a U.S. warrant in December 2018 during a stopover in Vancouver and has been fighting extradition ever since.

mobile phone,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

    Turkey ready to address US concerns on S-400, F-35

  2. Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

    Turkish Parliament passes law to regulate social media content

  3. Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

    Turkish, US navies in joint exercise in east Med

  4. Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

    Civil servants to use local messaging services only in internal communication

  5. Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit

    Greece benefits from keeping Turkey in EU's orbit
Recommended
Turkey, UK closer to signing free trade deal: Ministers

Turkey, UK closer to signing free trade deal: Ministers
Turkeys central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast

Turkey's central bank raises 2020 inflation forecast
Turkey’s exports rise by 15.7% year-on-year in June

Turkey’s exports rise by 15.7% year-on-year in June

Trump loaning Kodak $765 mln to shift to drug production

Trump loaning Kodak $765 mln to shift to drug production
Turkey-Africa economic ties based on win-win approach: DEIK

Turkey-Africa economic ties based on win-win approach: DEIK
Investment demand rises in H1 despite pandemic

Investment demand rises in H1 despite pandemic
WORLD Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

Coronavirus deaths top 150,000 in worst-hit US

The United States marked a grim milestone on July 29 when its coronavirus deaths topped 150,000 - far exceeding the toll in any other pandemic-hit nation.

ECONOMY Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller

Huawei overtakes Samsung as top smartphone seller

China’s Huawei has overtaken Samsung to become the number-one smartphone seller worldwide in the second quarter, industry tracker Canalys said on July 30. 
SPORTS Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor win Ziraat Turkish Cup

Trabzonspor shutout Aytemiz Alanyaspor on July 29 to win the 2020 Ziraat Turkish Cup. 