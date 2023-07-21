Housing prices drive young Chinese into RV living

Housing prices drive young Chinese into RV living

SHENZHEN, China
Housing prices drive young Chinese into RV living

With its open kitchen, bathtub and electric piano, Chinese e-commerce worker Twiggy He's home is the envy of her colleagues - even if it is located in their office carpark.

The cheery yellow refitted van, named "YOLO" (You Only Live Once), gives He a commute of two minutes from bed to desk, and has saved her thousands of yuan a month in tech hub Shenzhen, one of China's most expensive cities.

The 28-year-old is one of a growing number of young people in major cities who have taken one look at sky-high real estate prices and sought an alternative arrangement.

"I find living in an RV to be very freeing," He, who moved in four months ago, told AFP.

"It doesn't give me any anxiety about buying a house or make me feel I need to settle down... Maybe I'll even move to a new city in a few years."

Her monthly expenses have plummeted from when she rented an apartment, from around 2,500 yuan ($350) a month to 600 yuan, with parking only 20 yuan a day.

She does, though, have to rely on public facilities to use the toilet.

For Zhang Xi, who started living in an RV with his partner last May before opening a van renovation workshop, cost was the main push factor.

"Shenzhen's property prices are beyond the reach of ordinary folks like me," he told AFP.

A recent survey by a property research institute suggested Shenzhen's rent-to-income ratio has reached up to 49 percent, and buying is even worse.

On average, second-hand flats fetch 65,000 yuan per square metre -- nearly nine times the city's average monthly salary in the private sector.

Zhang and his wife plan to live in the van while they don't have children, saving around 3,000 yuan a month in rent and commuting.

They hope to put that money towards a down payment for a flat in a lower-tier city.

The walls of office worker Li Conghui's homey white van are lined with bunk beds, and drawings and photographs of his children, who live with their mother in a different city.

His wider family disapprove of his unconventional living situation.

"My wife is the only one who isn't against it," Li said. "But others don't understand where I'm coming from, they think it's too unusual."

Li has worked in Shenzhen for over a decade, but despite that "still couldn't get a sense of belonging" in the city.

"When I was living in a rented room, I didn't feel at home each time I went back," he said.

"But the RV is different. When I am inside this private space, I feel a sense of belonging, Zhang agreed.

"It's felt just like a home to us," he said. "It's truly a place that belongs to us in Shenzhen."

Economy,

TÜRKIYE West should act to meet Russia’s expectations over grain deal: Erdoğan

West should act to meet Russia’s expectations over grain deal: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. West should act to meet Russia’s expectations over grain deal: Erdoğan

    West should act to meet Russia’s expectations over grain deal: Erdoğan

  2. Ankara condemns Quran desecration in Sweden

    Ankara condemns Quran desecration in Sweden

  3. CHP leader says he is disturbed by İmamoğlu’s meeting

    CHP leader says he is disturbed by İmamoğlu’s meeting

  4. Ruling UK Conservatives suffer vote routs but avoid wipeout

    Ruling UK Conservatives suffer vote routs but avoid wipeout

  5. Russia says navy carried out live fire exercise in Black Sea

    Russia says navy carried out live fire exercise in Black Sea
Recommended
E-commerce market size tops 800 billion Turkish Liras

E-commerce market size tops 800 billion Turkish Liras
Intl defense fair IDEF to open next week

Int'l defense fair IDEF to open next week
Consumer confidence continues to decline

Consumer confidence continues to decline
Netflix’s password crackdown pays off

Netflix’s password crackdown pays off
Türkiyes central bank hikes policy rate to 17,5%

Türkiye's central bank hikes policy rate to 17,5%
Some 400 companies fined over exorbitant prices, stockpiling

Some 400 companies fined over exorbitant prices, stockpiling
WORLD Ruling UK Conservatives suffer vote routs but avoid wipeout

Ruling UK Conservatives suffer vote routs but avoid wipeout

Britain's ruling Conservatives on Friday held the former seat of ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson but saw hefty majorities in two other seats blown away as scandals and high inflation took their toll.
ECONOMY E-commerce market size tops 800 billion Turkish Liras

E-commerce market size tops 800 billion Turkish Liras

The size of Türkiye’s e-commerce market grew from 382 billion Turkish Liras in 2021 to 801 billion liras last year, according to a recent report.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).