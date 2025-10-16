Housing market expands by 6.9 percent in September

Housing market expands by 6.9 percent in September

ANKARA
Housing market expands by 6.9 percent in September

Home sales in Türkiye increased by 6.9 percent year-on-year in September, reaching 150,657 units, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Oct. 16.

Mortgage-financed transactions rose sharply, climbing 34.4 percent to 21,266 units. This accounted for 14.1 percent of all sales.

Newly built home sales rose 5 percent compared with the same month last year, totaling 47,117 units. Sales of already existing homes increased 7.8 percent to 103,540, making up nearly 69 percent of the market.

Istanbul remained the country’s largest market with 24,119 sales in September, followed by Ankara with 13,417 and İzmir with 8,544.

Sales to foreign nationals declined 7.7 percent from a year earlier last month, representing 1.2 percent of total transactions. Istanbul led with 744 units sold to foreigners, followed by Antalya with 557 and Mersin with 124. In the January–September period, foreign purchases fell 12.6 percent to 14,944 units. Russian citizens were the top buyers in September with 267 homes, followed by Iranians with 202 and Iraqis with 146.

Over the first nine months of the year, total home sales rose 13 percent to 966,234 units. Mortgage-financed sales during the same period surged 76 percent to 162,493.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank reported on Oct. 16 that the Residential Property Price Index rose 1.7 percent in September from the previous month, marking a 32.2 percent annual increase in nominal terms but a 0.8 percent decline in real terms.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

    Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

  2. Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

    Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

  3. Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

    Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

  4. Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

    Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

  5. Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition

    Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition
Recommended
Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence
Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G auction raises $3.53 billion

Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G auction raises $3.53 billion
Economy expected to grow 3.3 pct this year, says VP Yılmaz

Economy expected to grow 3.3 pct this year, says VP Yılmaz
Turkish startups attract $475 million in first nine months of 2025

Turkish startups attract $475 million in first nine months of 2025
Demand conditions not to be allowed to disrupt disinflation: Karahan

Demand conditions not to be allowed to disrupt disinflation: Karahan
US plans to double Argentina aid, but Trump warning stirs anger

US plans to double Argentina aid, but Trump warning stirs anger
WORLD Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Donald Trump held a crucial phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Thursday, a day before Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky meets the U.S. president to push for Tomahawk missiles.
ECONOMY Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

Swedish furniture giant Ikea reported Thursday a one-percent drop in sales for its 2024-2025 fiscal year, due to its price reductions and consumers tightening purse strings.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿