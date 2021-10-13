House sales to foreigners surge by over 25 pct in Sept

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Property sales to foreigners in Turkey rose by 25.8 percent annually in September, the country's statistical authority announced on Oct. 13.

Foreigners bought 6,630 properties during the month, according to a statement by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Among all house sales, 4.5 percent were made to foreigners.

Istanbul, Turkey's most populous province, ranked first with 2,995 sales to foreigners, followed by the Mediterranean resort province of Antalya with 1,358 and the capital Ankara with 408.

The largest share of houses sold went to Iranians, who purchased 1,323 units over the month, followed by Iraqis with 990 and Russians with 540.

Total residential property sales in September saw an increase of 7.6 percent during the same period for a total of 147,143.

Mortgaged house sales, meanwhile, decreased by 16.4 percent year-on-year to 29,759.

The most sales were made in Istanbul with 28,229 sales last month, followed by Ankara with 14,218 and Izmir with 8,806.

In January-September, house sales decreased by 18.3 percent to 949,138 compared to the same period last year.