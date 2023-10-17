House sales to foreigners down 42 percent

ANKARA

House sales in Türkiye to foreigners decreased by 42.0 percent in September compared to the same month of the previous year, while total house sales dropped by 9.5 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Oct. 16.

The total sales of 2,930 units made up 2.9 percent of total house sales in the country in September, TÜİK said.

The Mediterranean province of Antalya ranked first with 1,007 sales to foreigners, followed by Istanbul with 978 house sales and Mersin with 211 sales.

In September, Russia citizens bought 722 houses in Türkiye, while Iranian citizens bought 327 houses, followed by Iraqi citizens with 191.

Overall, house sales in Türkiye decreased by 9.5 percent in September compared to the same month of the previous year to 102,656.

Mortgaged house sales decreased by 50.2 percent last month compared to the same month of the previous year to 8,446 making up 8.2 percent of the total sales.

In the January-September period, mortgaged house sales decreased by 29.6 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and became 160,884.

Last month, first time house sales decreased by 15.2 percent compared to the same month of the previous year to 30,488, while secondhand house sales decreased by 6.8 percent.