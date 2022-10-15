House sales decline September

ANKARA
House sales decreased by 22.9 percent in September compared to the same month of the previous year and became 113,402, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Oct. 14.

Istanbul had the highest share with 16.8 percent and 19,089 house sales, followed by Ankara with 8,812 house sales and İzmir with 6,338 with a share of 7.8 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, TÜİK said.

The provinces with the lowest number of sales were Hakkari with 40, Ardahan with 49 and Gümüşhane with 98 house sales.
House sales to foreigners also decreased by 23.8 percent in September year on year to 5,049, making up 4.5 percent of the total sales.

Istanbul ranked first with 1,795 sales to foreigners, followed by Antalya with 1,585 sales and Mersin with 335. Russian citizens bought 1,196 of the houses sold to foreigners in Türkiye in September. Iranian citizens followed Russian with 592 buys and Iraqi citizens with 433.

In January-September period, house sales to foreigners increased by 32.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and became 49,644.

In Türkiye, mortgaged house sales decreased by 43.0 percent in September compared to the same month of the previous year and became 16,970, TÜİK said. Mortgaged house sales had 15.0 percent share of all house sales.

In January-September period, mortgaged house sales increased by 25.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year and became 228,601.

First time house sales decreased by 18.2 percent in September compared to the same month of the previous year and became 35,954. First time sales had 31.7 percent share of all house sales in the country.

Second-hand house sales decreased by 24.9 percent in September compared to the same month of the previous year and became 77,448. Second-hand sales had 68.3 percent share of all house sales in Türkiye.

