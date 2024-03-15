House passes TikTok ban bill as eyes turn to Senate

WASHINGTON

The U.S. House of Representatives has overwhelmingly approved a bill that would force TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company or be banned in the United States.

The legislation is a major setback for the video-sharing app, which has surged in popularity across the world while causing nervousness about its Chinese ownership and its potential subservience to the Communist Party in Beijing.

The lawmakers voted 352 in favor of the proposed law and 65 against, in a rare moment of unity in politically divided Washington.

The warning shot against the app caught many by surprise as both Republicans and Democrats risked the wrath of TikTok's passionate young users in an election year when the youth vote will be key.

But the fate of the bill is uncertain in the more cautious Senate, where some are apprehensive about making a drastic move against an app that has 170 million U.S. users.

President Joe Biden will sign the bill, known officially as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, into law if it comes to his desk, the White House has said.

"This process was secret and the bill was jammed through for one reason: it's a ban," said a spokesperson for TikTok in a statement.

"We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service,” it said.