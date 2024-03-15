House passes TikTok ban bill as eyes turn to Senate

House passes TikTok ban bill as eyes turn to Senate

WASHINGTON
House passes TikTok ban bill as eyes turn to Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives has overwhelmingly approved a bill that would force TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company or be banned in the United States.

The legislation is a major setback for the video-sharing app, which has surged in popularity across the world while causing nervousness about its Chinese ownership and its potential subservience to the Communist Party in Beijing.

The lawmakers voted 352 in favor of the proposed law and 65 against, in a rare moment of unity in politically divided Washington.

The warning shot against the app caught many by surprise as both Republicans and Democrats risked the wrath of TikTok's passionate young users in an election year when the youth vote will be key.

But the fate of the bill is uncertain in the more cautious Senate, where some are apprehensive about making a drastic move against an app that has 170 million U.S. users.

President Joe Biden will sign the bill, known officially as the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, into law if it comes to his desk, the White House has said.

"This process was secret and the bill was jammed through for one reason: it's a ban," said a spokesperson for TikTok in a statement.

"We are hopeful that the Senate will consider the facts, listen to their constituents, and realize the impact on the economy, 7 million small businesses, and the 170 million Americans who use our service,” it said. 

ban ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

    Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

  2. Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign

    Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign

  3. Russia begins voting as Ukraine steps up border attacks

    Russia begins voting as Ukraine steps up border attacks

  4. Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precaution

    Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precaution

  5. Hamas health ministry says Israeli fire kills 20 Gazans waiting for aid

    Hamas health ministry says Israeli fire kills 20 Gazans waiting for aid
Recommended
Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement
Poorest countries are not bouncing back from COVID: UN

Poorest countries are not bouncing back from COVID: UN
Home sales increase after months of decline

Home sales increase after months of decline
SunExpress targets to carry 15 million passengers this year

SunExpress targets to carry 15 million passengers this year
Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan

Türkiye aims for $1 billion in food exports to Japan
Argentina inflation slows for a second month

Argentina inflation slows for a second month 
WORLD Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign

Missile hits ship off Yemen as rebels threaten wider campaign

A missile strike damaged a merchant ship in the Red Sea off Yemen, marine security monitors said Friday, as the country's Iran-backed Huthi rebels threatened to expand their months-long harassment campaign which has disrupted global trade.
ECONOMY Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

Türkiye, UK launch talks to upgrade free trade agreement

Türkiye and the U.K. have launched talks to update the free trade agreement, the Turkish Trade Ministry has said.

SPORTS Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Kenyan marathon world record-holder Kiptum killed in car crash

Tributes poured in on Monday for Kenyan running sensation Kelvin Kiptum after the marathon world record-holder was killed in a car crash at the age of 24.

﻿