Hotel occupancy rate at 69 percent in September

ISTANBUL

The hotel occupancy rate was 68.8 percent in September, declining by 12 percent from a year ago, says Müberra Eresin, the president of the Hotel Association of Türkiye (TÜROB).

The occupancy rate also fell by 12 percent in the January-September period compared with the first nine months of 2022 to 59 percent, she added.

The average daily rate (ADR) at Turkish hotels dropped by 1.5 percent from September 2022 to 139 euros.

The ADR, however, rose 16 percent in the January-September period to 135 euros, according to Eresin.

The occupancy rate at Istanbul’s hotels was 76.5 percent in September, pointing to a 12.6 percent decline from a year earlier, she said, adding that the rate fell 13 percent year-on-year to 64.7 percent in January-September.

The ADR for Istanbul’s hotels was down 20 percent from a year ago to 115 euros as of September, according to Eresin.

Foreign tourist arrivals increased by 14 percent in January-August compared with the same period of 2022 to 33.4 million, according to the latest data from the Tourism Ministry. Including Turks residing abroad, tourist arrivals stood at 36.7 million in the first eight months of the year.

Eresin also said that hoteliers are joining companies in other industries in participating in the campaign to offer discounted prices to consumers.

“We, as TÜROB, voiced our support for the discount campaign during our meeting with Trade Minister Ömer Bolat,” she said, calling on all members of the association to join the campaign to fight inflation.